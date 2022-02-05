We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Enlarging font size in menu, tabs, address & search bars
McClamrock
I just found out about Vivaldi in a SoftMaker newsletter, I'm trying it on Linux Mint, and I like it except that the font size in the menu, tabs, address and search bars is too small. I didn't see an obvious way to enlarge it. Is there a way to enlarge the UI font size?
mib2berlin
@mcclamrock
Hi and no, you cant change the UI font size directly but you can change the UI interface size (Zoom).
Search for zoom in the settings page, one setting is for UI and the other for web pages.
I use 105% for the UI zoom, check out.
Cheers, mib
I know this is OT coz the BM bar was not one of your listed targets, but maybe for some future need you might discern...
McClamrock
Got it, thanks! (125% is more like it for me.)
but is there another solution though? maybe with css? because I really want to change the address bar font size
mib3berlin
@efeu1133
Hi, you can use this code but at some point the address bar icons are out of the line:
.UrlBar-AddressField{ font-size:17px; }
@mib3berlin god damn thank you so much for this I found the code down below earlier but this doesn't come close to this I can't believe it's that easy I also spend a lot of time inspecting elements and trying to find something related.
input.url.vivaldi-addressfield,
input.url.vivaldi-addressfield:not(:focus),
input.searchfield-input.vivaldi-searchfield,
input.searchfield-input.vivaldi-searchfield:not(:focus) {
font-family: "Segoe UI",Frutiger,Frutiger Linotype,Dejavu Sans,Helvetica Neue,Arial,sans-serif; !important;
font-size: larger;
/* color: yellow;*/
}
mib3berlin
@efeu1133
I am glad it work for you but to be honest this is copied from a forum user but I don't know who.
As I mention at some point the high of the address field crop the font and so forth.
I use UI zoom 105 in combination with 17px is fine to me.
Cheers, mib