How to enable Cloudflare DNS on Vivaldi desktop?
nellaiseemai
Vivaldi has so many settings. But changing DNS or options for DNS is not available. This option is straight forward and available in Android.
After searching online I found, in desktop we had to go to chrome://settings/security to change DNS. (or am I missing this option in Vivaldi settings page?)
Just posting here for more info and might help anyone looking for this.
Thanks
Yes that is how to do it.
(that is the only way so far)
@nellaiseemai You should not need to change anything in Vivaldi to use Cloudflare DNS.
https://1.1.1.1/dns/
(scroll down for MacOS instructions)
If you set your OS to use Cloudflare, then Vivaldi will detect you're using it and change to use secure DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) from Cloudflare. It's much better to set DNS provider in your OS, since then it's used by all networked applications not just the browser.
If you only want to use DoH in the browser then (like you've found) you need to go to the URL:
chrome://settings/securityand set it there. This URL is not available directly from Vivaldi settings, it's only for advanced users. It should be by default set to "Use your current provider" and you can change it to CF.
https://developers.cloudflare.com/1.1.1.1/encrypted-dns/dns-over-https/encrypted-dns-browsers
petersaints
@Pathduck
System wide DoH is also available on Windows 11. However, since I use my laptop on multiple networks, sometimes I have issues if I enable DoH at the system level. For instance, at home it works perfectly but at the university I am just unable to connect to the internet if I enable DoH in Windows 11. If I enable it only on my browsers, it usually works just fine.