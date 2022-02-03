@nellaiseemai You should not need to change anything in Vivaldi to use Cloudflare DNS.

https://1.1.1.1/dns/

(scroll down for MacOS instructions)

If you set your OS to use Cloudflare, then Vivaldi will detect you're using it and change to use secure DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) from Cloudflare. It's much better to set DNS provider in your OS, since then it's used by all networked applications not just the browser.