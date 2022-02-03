IMPLEMENTATION

I can imagine an easy way of implementing this feature is by adding a "Most Recent" or "Recent" sorting option on the bookmarks page so every time you open a URL or use a bookmark, that URL is moved to the top of the bookmark folder where it is located.

THE REASON

Power users need this feature, as no one can't remember the name of all the 100s of favourite websites we use as tools every now and then but we know they are the best.

Let's be honest, adding nicknames (pdf2word, colour palette, fingerprinting, ip geolocator ...) to bookmarks will be a workaround for this problem. Unfortunately, it will take me months as I have saved and exported my bookmarks from computer to computer for the past 15 years now, plus some of these websites are in constant evolution and what was useful a few months ago is not today.

Also, it will still be a problem as there are very similar nicknames for websites that do roughly the same but I still like a specific interface or certain results, so we are looking for the one that was used last time, not a list with all the bookmarks related to the topic.

Privacy Concerns

When you open a URL Vivaldi can already tell if that is a bookmark so it should not be a problem, but since I know some people will not like the idea, this should be an option with a tick just as nicknames and descriptions sorting options, in this way it will start recording dates just once is selected.

PS: In case my dreams come true and this gets implemented make an option in settings to activate this recording even in private mode just like the extensions that you have to toggle them to use them in private windows.

Thanks to the Vivaldi Team

Keep it up team you have done an amazing job so far! Thank you for all the hours and effort and all the time you have saved me.

I keep recommending VIVALDI to every person I meet, not before making the disclaimer of the biggest problem with your product... THE ADDICTION! Yes, it is super addictive, once you get used to this browser you can't go back.

Happy late New Year, blessings, and the best vibes for you all!