@jane-n

Good morning Jane. I am also experiencing the same issue using this software. I have reached out to Spark and their response is below:

**"I checked the Spark connection to the servers of your affected account in our system and discovered an error "i/o timeout" while connecting to your both IMAP and SMTP servers.

This error is usually temporary and should be gone after some time. However, other people that are using @vivaldi.net accounts were contacting us regarding the same issue.

Could you please consider contacting your mail provider in order to check what could be the possible reason for the issue?"**

Please advise.

~G~