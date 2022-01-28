Open/Close Tab Animation
I would like to have Close tab animation like Chrome
I think there is Open tab animation but it seems too fast making it like there is no animation!
also, I feel a little bit opening new tabs are slower than other browsers
I believe these small tweaks make a huge difference in user experience
I love Vivaldi
thank you for your work
itsharsh063
Yeah, me too. The tab closing right now feels a bit laggy and gets stuck sometimes. Would love to see a more swifter transition like in chrome or firefox
weltraumeule
That right, I would also like to have a not so fats animation when closing/opening tabs, like in chrome!
Also there is missing color change at inactive tabs on mouse hover like in Chrome.
i guess y'all didn't find any solution huh?