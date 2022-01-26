high CPU usage
HI,
Can someone explain or tell me a fix for high CPU usage
At the moment vivaldi has only this forum page open and chrome has twitch stream with 1080p resolution
This has same stream open with 480p resolution
Stats from Vivaldi's taskmanager
this is really frustrating.
@steri No one knows for sure what makes it happen on some machines but not on most others. One workaround has been turning off animations in Vivaldi. None of my boxes do this, but I know it does happen.
One culprit that has been found in some cases has been security software that targets Vivaldi (inspecting every process before allowing it to run) and not other browsers.
Turning animations of didn't do anything noticeable. CPU usage is still ~same
Only security software I have is windows defender, so I doubt at that is the reason either
DoctorG Ambassador
@steri With Vivaldi 5.0 and Chromium 97 i get 30-50% CPU.
Please
- check in new profile (no settings and extesnions!).
- tell us output of:
vivaldi://gpu
contents of gpu
https://pastebin.com/AdivziC4
I have now used chrome this morning and difference is insane, no lag and the quality is way way way better. I wouldnt have believe at quality get that much better if someone said that to me... but when you see it with your own eyes.
with "guest session" profile, it still uses double/triple amount of CPU then chrome
maybe there is something wrong with the decoder?
DoctorG Ambassador
@steri You have Hardware Acceleration disabled.
Check Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → Enable Use of Hardware Acceleration, and restart.
Then check vivaldi://gpu again.
done
flankymanga
Guys I have similar issue. I am a software developer and I tend to use Atlassian Jira and Gitlab. And I noticed If I have them opened for too long Vivaldi starts to eat a lot of CPU afdter some time. To the point it freezes scrolling of normal plain HTML pages...
I also experience a very high cpu usage on linux and it seems it is coming from the mail feed and calendar "plugin". When I disable it "App: Vivaldi" has 0% cpu usage.
Hardware acceleration does not change anything. I'm running 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
GPU info: https://pastebin.com/kPcV3s9x