Multi-row tabs in Vivaldi?
Moving away from from Firefox, especially the UI development there sucks, but developers also forcing users to their browsing habits & workflows by disabling functionalities.
I have been checking Vivaldi, especially I need multi-row tabs. Obviously there has been e.g. Hooks -modification, but it seems to be broken now. Any other way to get multi-row tabs?
@1mechanic There's scrollable tabs and two-row stacking tabs, but no multi-row tabs as such, just yet. UI re-writes of that scale take a while to be developed and implemented.
Look this post:
@barbudo2005 Been busy lately, but after taking a quick look, it seems to be that from the links open up several threads with some ten pages of discussions spanning several years and versions, with references to here and there.
Some proposed hacks with poor documentation with no idea which anymore work or not and no idea what should even be the outcome?
This is how we as users should have this kind of essential features implemented in Vivaldi?
How is this feature essential?
Tab stacks save space on the tab bar. What else is achieved by having an option for multi-row tabs?
The user @alexander-gorbovets kindly summarize all in this link:
https://github.com/gorsash/vivaldi-multiline-tabs/blob/94b84027c1b168781ba4b41fabbc58ecfa4bc75e/multiline-equal-size-tabs.css
Use this post to implement it:
Thanks! It works nicely
For many people coming from Firefox world multirow has been way to go and they are used to it, although FF developers have done their best to ditch it.
These days there is the Quantum Nox Multirow patcher https://github.com/Izheil/Quantum-Nox-Firefox-Dark-Full-Theme/releases
Basic idea is pretty much the same as in your link, in addition to that there is a patcher with UI to simplify things.
As said, many of the FF users might miss it when moving over to other browsers. I suppose lately people are more and more running away from FF, developers there seem to ignorant to the needs of the audience ( e.g. https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/the-biggest-browser-fails-of-2021/ ) and as one commentnt in https://www.computerworld.com/article/3628338/as-mozilla-talks-up-firefoxs-future-the-present-is-killing-it.html state,
"20 year long Firefox user. I'm close to quitting since all these changes for the sake of changing perfectly working things are getting out of hand," said omma911."
Each time there is an update, the first thought lately has been that what they are going to break this time.
They have lost some 50M users since 2019 and their market share is expected to drop under 4% by August this year, as stated in the last link.
Many of these people are coming to Vivaldi.
You realized that you can have Multiline second level?
How is this feature essential?
Tab stacks save space on the tab bar. What else is achieved by having an option for multi-row tabs?
Multi-row tabs allow you to see all your tabs at once without those tabs being so small you can't see any of the title. That cannot be done at the moment. And no, CSS hacks don't count -- relegating basic UI features to CSS hacks that break every update and are unfriendly to non-programmers is the kind of BS prompting me to try and leave Firefox for Vivaldi in the first place.
In fairness to Vivaldi, I don't get the impression that the developers are shrugging off these suggestions and saying "just CSS hack bro" like Mozilla is. For example, apparently Vivaldi devs are indeed working on multi-row tabs. And I get that they're a smaller team than Mozilla or Google, so these things take time. But this sentiment that I detect from you - and I apologize if I'm reading you wrong here - that basic and well-loved features like this, or tree style tabs, or tabs below the address bar, are some trivial and pointless fluff that hardly anyone cares about is deeply misguided.
Vivaldi has the perfect opening these days to be what Mozilla used to be - focused on providing a supremely customizable UI. I'm not saying they're not taking that route, I'm just saying we need to make sure they don't stray. That starts with not saying things like "why would you want this useless thing?" to what currently ranks at the top of the most viewed and most commented on suggestions on the Tabs category of feature request. (Again, maybe you're genuinely just asking and aren't trying to imply the suggestion is dumb. My sincerest apologies if that's all you meant!)
@aelius said in Multi-row tabs in Vivaldi?:
And no, CSS hacks don't count
I use a few CSS Modifications myself. They do not break on every update.
Multi-row tabs rank as only the fifth most voted for suggestions for tabs, and only the 33rd most voted for feature request overall.
Tab Stacks allow users to see the titles of 30 or more tabs on hover, which seems to me a much better use of screen real-estate than having extra rows of tabs. Accordion Tab Stacks use only one row.
It is always more productive to look for alternative work flows than to lament the absence of any feature. There are a hundred features from Opera 12.18 that would be nice to have, but there are none that are essential.
I use a few CSS Modifications myself. They do not break on every update.
Not every update, but often enough that it's a hassle. Whenever my Firefox CSS hacks break, I pretty much have to resign myself to at least half the day being devoted to un-screwing it. It's gotten to the point where I just don't update FF anymore, security be damned. That is not how a browser is supposed to be.
The other problem with CSS hacks is that they tend to have issues. For example, I tried a CSS hack for multirow tabs in Vivaldi, but it can't combine functionally with the "display close button" option enabled. For tabs below the address bar, people have reported issues with parts of the screen being unclickable.
And the more CSS hacks you use, the exponentially more likely they are to conflict with each other, because of the sheer permutations of possible CSS customizations and their interaction with common UI elements. There's a reason we have these things in browsers natively instead of just having everyone CSS hack their entire browser.
Multi-row tabs rank as the only the fifth most voted for suggestions for tabs
... out of nearly a thousand entries.
Tab Stacks allow users to see the titles of 30 or more tabs on hover, which seems to me a much better use of screen real-estate than having extra rows of tabs.
I can certainly see the appeal of tab stacks, and I'm pleased you have the option to use them. But not everyone agrees. I like seeing all of my tabs at once, no exceptions. I don't want to have to hover until I find what I want. I don't want to scroll to see them all. I don't want them scrunched together so tiny that I can't even see the title. Can you at least see how someone might not be well-served by tab stacks?
It is always more productive to look for alternative work flows than to lament the absence of any feature.
What's even better is having the feature that doesn't require looking for alternative work flows.
Again, I understand that Vivaldi developers don't have infinite time, and that they need to prioritize. I'm just saying this ain't xkcd 1172 territory, as the feature request votes prove.
I am using this code for Multiline tabs:
https://gist.github.com/gorsash/0d4de703a84c620c7280830aba582758
Look the date :
I only have to make this modification in Jan 28, 2021:
I don't understand how this is not a basic function in Vivaldi, all the time the devs keeps adding new, weird and crazy functions (and with a slogan like "There's always room for one more function").
I was sure I missed something, just browsing through the endless tab options, but there's actually no setting for multiple tab rows. That seems so strange, given that there's already a kind of version of it, but in a roundabout way by tab stacks (which I'm not too familiar with).
@Nebu It is no surprise to me that this has not been implemented. It is clear from the CSS modification topic that the code is hard to maintain. Making this work in conjunction with the many other tab options would be a nightmare.
Do familiarise yourself with tab stacks, especially accordion style stacks. They save space while allowing quick access to tabs within the stacks.
Said:
I don't understand how this is not a basic function in Vivaldi
In old Firefox were not a basic function and you had to use the extension Tab Mix Plus. (also in "new" FF)
-
@barbudo2005 It was, however, a basic feature in Opera (pre version 15). I have no idea why you're talking about Firefox in this regard.
See thread and post by JumpingLawnChair: EASY VIVALDI MULTI-ROW GUIDE - https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/445548)
Also enabled in Firefox Quantum via more than one way. I use the Izheil /
Quantum patcher Yet I forget how i did it, though I have patched portable FF as needed.
@barbudo2005
Yes, the beloved (by "power users) TMP. Which, along with the Colorful Tabs extension (NOT the Quantum version) also enabled greater efficiency via distinctive, customization (more than just color) of individual tabs or as a group, even with MTRs.
I yet use use Firefox 52.9 ESR (updating turned off) for certain sites (not banking) along with multiple installations of FF Quantum portable (only way to run FF ESR concurrently with Quantum), with each installation first being a copy of a MTW patched copy and in its own partition.
But to run more than one copy of installations of FF portable concurrently, you need to place a copy of the FirefoxPortable.ini from Other\Source to the main folder of FirefoxPortable and edit the FirefoxPortable.ini to instruct:
AllowMultipleInstances=true
DisableIntelligentStart=true)
I also run more than one installation of Vivaldi stand-alone. Thank God for both and those who work to make and improve these tools (to be used for good).
-
@barbudo2005 said in Multi-row tabs in Vivaldi?:
You realized that you can have Multiline second level?
How? I tried and it doesn't work. Is that a mod? I thought you meant it was a native feature...