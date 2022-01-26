@pesala

I use a few CSS Modifications myself. They do not break on every update.

Not every update, but often enough that it's a hassle. Whenever my Firefox CSS hacks break, I pretty much have to resign myself to at least half the day being devoted to un-screwing it. It's gotten to the point where I just don't update FF anymore, security be damned. That is not how a browser is supposed to be.

The other problem with CSS hacks is that they tend to have issues. For example, I tried a CSS hack for multirow tabs in Vivaldi, but it can't combine functionally with the "display close button" option enabled. For tabs below the address bar, people have reported issues with parts of the screen being unclickable.

And the more CSS hacks you use, the exponentially more likely they are to conflict with each other, because of the sheer permutations of possible CSS customizations and their interaction with common UI elements. There's a reason we have these things in browsers natively instead of just having everyone CSS hack their entire browser.

Multi-row tabs rank as the only the fifth most voted for suggestions for tabs

... out of nearly a thousand entries.

Tab Stacks allow users to see the titles of 30 or more tabs on hover, which seems to me a much better use of screen real-estate than having extra rows of tabs.

I can certainly see the appeal of tab stacks, and I'm pleased you have the option to use them. But not everyone agrees. I like seeing all of my tabs at once, no exceptions. I don't want to have to hover until I find what I want. I don't want to scroll to see them all. I don't want them scrunched together so tiny that I can't even see the title. Can you at least see how someone might not be well-served by tab stacks?

It is always more productive to look for alternative work flows than to lament the absence of any feature.

What's even better is having the feature that doesn't require looking for alternative work flows.

Again, I understand that Vivaldi developers don't have infinite time, and that they need to prioritize. I'm just saying this ain't xkcd 1172 territory, as the feature request votes prove.