Hello everyone,

I've really grown to love the build in Vivaldi Mail Client and use it as my main Email-Tool for all my accounts!

Now some of you might know the tool called "Boomerang" which is available as an extension for Gmail and outlook: https://www.boomerangapp.com

This extensions allows you to schedule emails to be sent at optimal times and you can also easily set up follow-up-reminders if you don't get a response within a specific time frame.

I especially enjoy the easy of use and how those functions integrate into the Email-Composer-Interface.

I find both of this features very useful and I would love to see them come to the Vivald Mail Client in the future! What do you guys think?