Schedule Emails and Follow-Up-Reminders (Boomerang)
Hello everyone,
I've really grown to love the build in Vivaldi Mail Client and use it as my main Email-Tool for all my accounts!
Now some of you might know the tool called "Boomerang" which is available as an extension for Gmail and outlook: https://www.boomerangapp.com
This extensions allows you to schedule emails to be sent at optimal times and you can also easily set up follow-up-reminders if you don't get a response within a specific time frame.
I especially enjoy the easy of use and how those functions integrate into the Email-Composer-Interface.
I find both of this features very useful and I would love to see them come to the Vivald Mail Client in the future! What do you guys think?
I agree 100%.
I actually use the Windows Mail app right and it has this feature built-in, albeit you have to use MS To Do to actually set reminder dates/times.
I would really like to switch to Vivaldi Mail because I love the browser so much but it's lacking some features, like this one, that preventing me from switching.
If anyone from Vivaldi reads this - is this something that's in the pipeline?
Scheduling email is the one feature I really need that's missing here. I like to write emails in the evening to be sent the following morning. It would be GREAT to have this.
@sharonmg you can already queue emails - they don't get sent at a specific time but when you click the button (the original request was to set a time)
As for reminders, there is the workaround to create a task with a link to the email (requires a workaround) or, much simpler, just go into sent and label the sent email with a custom follow up label.
I agree 100% - this is one of the missing features in Vivaldi.