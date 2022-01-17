Recently I got an Android 10 tablet with e-ink screen

(Mostly for reading e-books and longer online articles (and somewhat for taking notes))

For the online articles, I installed Vivaldi and it runs just fine.

Yet, I find myself missing 2-3 things, that are normally available on ebook reader apps, that maybe Vivaldi can support in a dedicated "reader mode":

Tap on the left/right to scroll the page as if PgUp/PgDn would do on Desktop.

Now I'm forced to cumbersomely scroll down/up

This is an useless physical distraction when my mind is in "book reading" mode

Also, it's not particularly cool on e-ink display

I'm about to get me a "Smart cover" for the device, which comes with physical prev/next page buttons

Would be great if Vivaldi can react to these buttons as if PgUp/PgDn on desktop

Some buttons A+/A- to quickly adjust the font size

Note:

The desktop "reader mode" I do not see on Vivaldi on Android

Maybe it would be a good stepping stone for the features I mention?

Note:

The producer of the tablet has a feature "PushRead" -- you give it an URL, and it provides you with a "reader" view for this URL.

I'm experimenting with it, but for now I don't feel like going out of Vivaldi specifically for this

What do you think?

Maybe you already know some way for me to achieve this on Vivaldi on Android?

I thought there might be already an extension for doing all these things, but I don't see a Settings entry to manage/enable extensions on Vivaldi on Android?