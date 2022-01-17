We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
e-ink-friendly ebook-like navigation (mode) suggestion
Recently I got an Android 10 tablet with e-ink screen
(Mostly for reading e-books and longer online articles (and somewhat for taking notes))
For the online articles, I installed Vivaldi and it runs just fine.
Yet, I find myself missing 2-3 things, that are normally available on ebook reader apps, that maybe Vivaldi can support in a dedicated "reader mode":
Tap on the left/right to scroll the page as if PgUp/PgDn would do on Desktop.
Now I'm forced to cumbersomely scroll down/up
This is an useless physical distraction when my mind is in "book reading" mode
Also, it's not particularly cool on e-ink display
I'm about to get me a "Smart cover" for the device, which comes with physical prev/next page buttons
Would be great if Vivaldi can react to these buttons as if PgUp/PgDn on desktop
Some buttons A+/A- to quickly adjust the font size
Note:
The desktop "reader mode" I do not see on Vivaldi on Android
Maybe it would be a good stepping stone for the features I mention?
Note:
The producer of the tablet has a feature "PushRead" -- you give it an URL, and it provides you with a "reader" view for this URL.
I'm experimenting with it, but for now I don't feel like going out of Vivaldi specifically for this
What do you think?
Maybe you already know some way for me to achieve this on Vivaldi on Android?
I thought there might be already an extension for doing all these things, but I don't see a Settings entry to manage/enable extensions on Vivaldi on Android?
Being able to scroll entire pages on an e-ink display would be really useful, yup, even if just for reader view. I can adjust the refresh rate on my device to make scrolling more tolerable, but it leaves a lot of artifacts on faster refresh rates.
@vladimirg sim, seria ótimo o modo de leitura do desktop no android!
I'm interested. The other day I stumbled upon EinkBro, a browser made for e-readers. Haven't tried it.