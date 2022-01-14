Opening calendar file link (.ics) in Outlook
-
Just installed Vivaldi. I checked few thing in advance before installing. My first test to perform after installation was:
- does Vivaldi let me choose what to do with file to be downloaded from a link (e.g. Save, Save to a folder, Open) => OK
- does opening calendar link (.ics) open in Outlook?
The latter I have not managed to find out. How to do it?
-
Obiwan2208
Place pointer over link, right click, "Save link as..." and then will ask you where to save it.
With the second question...ICS file, Outlook, but what does Vivaldi?
-
@obiwan2208 said in Opening calendar file link (.ics) in Outlook:
Place pointer over link, right click, "Save link as..." and then will ask you where to save it.
With the second question...ICS file, Outlook, but what does Vivaldi?
Like said, the first one was obvious and that's why there was this => OK
The second one I'm looking for an answer. When the panel with these options "Save", "Save as", "Open" emerges and I click "Open", the system forwards it to Vivaldi's own calendar.
What I need to to do, is to open it with Outlook, which is the default handler of the system (Win10) for this filetype.
Like said, there is a list of important things Vivaldi must pass before I accept it, and several basic ones I solved with Google before even installing. This kind of things are easier to test, and I'm now stuck in test #2
-
@1mechanic Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You know, if you had searched settings you might have found it, under Calendar.
Vivaldi has many options, that's what the search feature is there for
And the Help, doesn't mention the ICS option, but at least tells you where to look:
https://help.vivaldi.com/calendar/
Just curious, if you're using Outlook, why have you enabled Mail/Calendar in Vivaldi? It's not enabled by default...
-
@pathduck said in Opening calendar file link (.ics) in Outlook:
@1mechanic Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You know, if you had searched settings you might have found it, under Calendar.
Vivaldi has many options, that's what the search feature is there for
And the Help, doesn't mention the ICS option, but at least tells you where to look:
https://help.vivaldi.com/calendar/
Just curious, if you're using Outlook, why have you enabled Mail/Calendar in Vivaldi? It's not enabled by default...
OK, found it now... I did not realize that I need to scroll it further down, it was so well sitting there with just the account information, looking like that's all there is to it
Yes, this is my first time trying Vivaldi, so I installed the whole thing, to explore later what it has to offer
Thanks!
-
Have something changed?
Calendar ics files e.g. from TV program site do not open anymore, instead they are automatically saved.
- How to open ics right away and not save it? In my case they need to open in Outlook, which has worked before.
- How to prevent it from getting stored to downloads? Nobody needs a ton of old ics-files in their downloads.