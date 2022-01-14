@obiwan2208 said in Opening calendar file link (.ics) in Outlook:

Place pointer over link, right click, "Save link as..." and then will ask you where to save it. With the second question...ICS file, Outlook, but what does Vivaldi?

Like said, the first one was obvious and that's why there was this => OK

The second one I'm looking for an answer. When the panel with these options "Save", "Save as", "Open" emerges and I click "Open", the system forwards it to Vivaldi's own calendar.

What I need to to do, is to open it with Outlook, which is the default handler of the system (Win10) for this filetype.

Like said, there is a list of important things Vivaldi must pass before I accept it, and several basic ones I solved with Google before even installing. This kind of things are easier to test, and I'm now stuck in test #2