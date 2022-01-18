There is already an excellent setting to allow moving through tabs by holding alt and scrolling up/down.

Rather than hold alt+up/down, how about just allow using left/right scroll to switch tabs. It's more intuitive since it follows the direction of the tabs.

Alternatively, 3-finger left/right gesture could be used, so there would be no conflict between scrolling and the switch-tabs gesture.

Thanks!

