TrackPad/TouchPad gesture to switch tabs (without modifier key)
-
There is already an excellent setting to allow moving through tabs by holding alt and scrolling up/down.
Rather than hold alt+up/down, how about just allow using left/right scroll to switch tabs. It's more intuitive since it follows the direction of the tabs.
Alternatively, 3-finger left/right gesture could be used, so there would be no conflict between scrolling and the switch-tabs gesture.
Thanks!
//MODEDIT: updated title, previous one:
Scroll to switch tabs -- without holding "alt."
-
Could moderators (or anyone with sufficient privileges) move this to the "Tabs" section of feature requests? I didn't realize there were sub-categories. Thanks!
-
@clazom Keyboard shortcuts can be modified, but left/right cannot be assigned without a modifier. They are reserved shortcuts as they have a function in the setting dialog.
There is already a request to Customize Rocker Gestures.
Next/Previous Tab can already be assigned to regular mouse gestures.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@clazom said in Scroll to switch tabs -- without holding "alt.":
how about just allow using left/right scroll to switch tabs
What do you mean by left/right scroll? Does it require a special mouse?
-
@pafflick On touchpad, moving two fingers left/right on touchpad scrolls horizontally.
Tested on Mac and Chromebook. I think Windows multitouch does this too.
I'm just suggesting to use 2 or 3 three finger horizontal motion to switch tabs without a modifier.
The Chromebook actually already uses three-finger drag to navigate through tabs (in Chrome) and the implementation is excellent: there's a bright spot that moves through the tabs as you drag, and when you release, the tab under the spot is focused. It's quite intuitive and well done!
-
P pafflick moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests on
-
P pafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
orangesheep14
@clazom You can configure Trackpad in Windows to map three finger swipes to Ctrl + Tab (and Ctrl+Shift+Tab) and this will cycle tabs in vivaldi with three finger swipe trackpad gestures. I just spent an hour looking on google to find this gesture and just figured it out.
-
In windows settings, navigate to Settings > Devices > Touchpad.
-
In the top right, navigate to "Advanced gesture configuration".
-
Map left swipe to Ctrl Shift Tab and right swipe to Ctrl Tab
-
In Vivaldi settings navigate to Tabs > Tab Features > Tab Cycling.
-
Switch "Cycle in Recently Used Order" to "Cycle in Tab Order".
-