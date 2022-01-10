Hi guys, I have been trying to solve this issue, but not sure how to solve it.

I have used discord on Vivaldi and the camera and sound options do not work. I have given permissions to it, I have also given sound permissions in the sound panel in win 10. I have tested with other browsers and it works. I have disable the adblocker and still nothing. I have checked with extensions if they were causing an issue but no solution.

I think vivaldi needs to really look into this. Can please the vivaldi team get this sort it and maybe create a discord server as well to test this in calls.

Thanks you