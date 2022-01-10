DISCORD AUDIO ISSUES
Hi guys, I have been trying to solve this issue, but not sure how to solve it.
I have used discord on Vivaldi and the camera and sound options do not work. I have given permissions to it, I have also given sound permissions in the sound panel in win 10. I have tested with other browsers and it works. I have disable the adblocker and still nothing. I have checked with extensions if they were causing an issue but no solution.
I think vivaldi needs to really look into this. Can please the vivaldi team get this sort it and maybe create a discord server as well to test this in calls.
Thanks you
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@neodrox Welcome to our Vivaldi Community.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@neodrox Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Hi there @DoctorG I have already tried this and no solution still, I think it has to be with some issue regarding the devices being select that Vivaldi does not recognised, because it has happened to me in other websites with my camera as well like in google meet.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@neodrox You have to wait until an other discord user can help.
And feel free to report bug to Vivaldi tracker.
I have the same issues with Discord and sounds. I get the message that the Discord does not recognize a sound input device using Vivaldi. I can switch to Firefox and it works there. So there must be a setting or something that's not getting detected.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@okbishop I guess it is a Firefox-only feature
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaDevices/selectAudioOutput
