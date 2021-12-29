Solved How can I change the opening page?
I have set my default browser to StartPage.com but every time I open Vivaldi I get a red page with big squares in it, like bookmarks or something. I have managed to dump most of them but then I still have two squares left. One to get to StartPage.com and another to add another. I would like StartPage.com to be the first page I see when I open Vivaldi. Can this be done? I know its only one extra click but the page with the big tiles is superfluous and of no use to me.
@technophobe Just to be clear, does your settings page look exactly like this under
Settings→
General→
Startup?
@technophobe Set Vivaldi to startup with specific pages or your home page in
vivaldi://settings/general/. Set your homepage to startpage search to startup with it, or register it as specific page. This will handle the startup. You can do the same with your new tab page.
RealMat0s Ambassador
In Menu - Settings you may notice that there is a part called ''Home Page''. There, you enter the exact link you want to go to, in Startpage, you can place the link to the search engine so that you can always see it.
Once you do this, restart the browser to see the change.
Thanks to both for your suggestions but I have already tried doing that. I still get the page with the square tiles on and have to click one of them to get to my "Startpage.com" default search page. It doesn't help that Vivaldi also uses the term "Startpage" for a different purpose.
I will just have to live with the extra click after opening Vivaldi. A shame because I don't have this problem with Firefox, Chrome, or Opera.
@technophobe Just to be clear, does your settings page look exactly like this under
Settings→
General→
Startup?
It does now. Tried it from cold and it is now working as I wanted. Many thanks for your patience.
@nomadic Yeah, the issue is likely that startpage.com ≠ start page in settings
Just popped back to say how much I like Vivaldi. Compared to Firefox, Chrome, and Opera it is like lightning to find and open pages. I will never be adding loads of extensions or bells and whistles so I assume it will stay just as fast.
Happy New Year peeps!
giaaaacomo
sorry for this necroposting but for some reason if i select homepage, i cannot edit the link in the box (text remains grey). the only way that seemed to be working was to set multiple start pages and adding just one link, but for some reason that stopped working too (startpage lands automatically in the default one). is this supposed to happen?