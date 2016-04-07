Keychain Apple
gabrieledelvecchio
Hi, i just want to know if there is some way to make work the Apple Keychain with Vivaldi.
whitelighting
@gabrieledelvecchio Hello, did you find away to use the Keychain with Vivaldi yet?
Thanks -Will;
@whitelighting This is a four year old thread, and the author hasn't been active for almost the same timeframe. Why would you bump this thread?
That aside, there is no way of making Vivaldi use the keychain to store your passwords. You will have to manually add them if you still wish to use it.
@whitelighting Hi,
If you want a private conversation, it may be safer to have one through the forum's chat feature. If a user has chat enabled, you can start a chat by visiting their profile page, clicking the 3 dots ⠇, and clicking "continue chat".
Sharing your email publicly can lead to spam.
bharat.mukheja
@LonM I like vivaldi and use it on all my devices. Password storage is awesome on all devices, except iPhone, where, to sync passwords I have to rely on LastPass which I don't want to. Is there any way to sync vivaldi passwords with MacOS keychain? Or something similar planned?
@bharat-mukheja Vivaldi does not store passwords in the Keychain nor does it integrate with iCloud. Neither does Google Chrome or Chromium. However, Apple is starting to develop tools and extensions that will allow Chrome to integrate with iCloud to share bookmarks and passwords... although they currently only work on Windows.
https://9to5google.com/2021/01/27/icloud-passwords-chrome-extension/
https://9to5google.com/2021/01/31/apple-icloud-passwords-chrome-windows/
bharat.mukheja
@bharat-mukheja said in Keychain Apple:
@xyzzy @LonM I tried and it only works on Chrome, not on chromium, hence doesn't work on Vivaldi.
I can't try it (as I am mac only), but the windows iCloud extension is mentioned as working in Vivaldi in a recent Vivaldi blog post (see the extensions section).
Just my 2 cents, in case it can help ( I wish so much I could have iCloud password sync on MacOS ! ).
For Mac users, seems the iCloud Keychain extension is available for some time now
https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/31/22259720/apple-icloud-passwords-chrome-browser-extension-released
I'm currently using it and it gets the job done for now. However, I haven't tried generating passwords or saving them, just been using the ones I've already stored.
Nevertheless, the proposal to have this natively integrated into Vivaldi would be awesome . The extension way, it's always required to input OTP code in the extension to enable it (this happens only if you close the browser ⌘+Q )