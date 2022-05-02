Looking to find out if it's possible to get the same seamless login experience in Vivaldi for Microsoft services like Office 365 that you get in a their own Edge.

I've found out Chrome has an extension called "Windows 10 accounts" that can also be installed in Vivaldi but doesn't seem to do anything.

Can't really find any information on this on the forums or anywhere on the web really.

So is there something I'm missing or is this Microsoft being Microsoft and keeping the 'good stuff' from their own services to themselves?