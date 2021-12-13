Yahoo Mail SMTP
Setup Yahoo Mail in Vivaldi.
All settings is green. Email arriving normal.
But can't send emails.
Got Socket timing error.
Any clue?
Change the outgoing server port to 587...I hope it can help
gmg Vivaldi Team
@romcha
We also have support for OAuth for Yahoo coming out in next builds, so you can try that when it comes.
But try the 587 port first and let us know if it helps...
@gmg
Already tried. With 587 port got:
TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR17:
gmg Vivaldi Team
@romcha What build are you using?
You can see that in vivaldi://about/
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Autoupdate is on and I try to set it up with every new build
gmg Vivaldi Team
Have you tried using OAuth?
There's a little checkbox now that pops up when you've entered the Yahoo server settings
ikhlasulamal
I am encountering this problem now.
OAuth
Port 465 (can't be updated to 587).
Receiving email
Sending email is failed
Error message: socket timed out.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 on Ubuntu.
TIA
mib2berlin
@ikhlasulamal
Hi, port 465 is OK, I send a test mail:
I had sometimes time out errors in the Yahoo account but it work in general.
Does this happen always or at moment.
@mib2berlin Same. I'm on 465 port ad it works fine. Very rarely, yahoo gives the time out error if you have more clients with the same account opened.
ikhlasulamal
@mib2berlin just tested using other ISP and it worked well. I am not sure that my ISP really blocks port 465 as I can use that port for other mail services and –ah, I remember– Yahoo! Mail ever worked as well, that's why I choose Vivaldi Mail.
I also have checked
telnet smtp.mail.yahoo.com 465
It connected correctly.
Well, it's not Vivaldi's problems.