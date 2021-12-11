I can't update my browser from within.
I have a few other browsers besides VIVALDI and for some reason something like a month or two ago ALL my browsers got the same error while trying to login. Something with certificates that were supposed to be outdated. Can't be of course since it was suddenly happening with every browser.
Now to make a long story short it also happened with Vivaldi browser.
On top of that I can't update the browser from within the browser (Help > check for updates).
The error popup I get says "Appcast XML data incomplete""
If I download the latest version app and overinstall it on my actual version, will I loose something ?
What should I do ? Thanks for looking into this.
@guydvf Outdated older Windows?
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67111/fix-let-s-encrypt-certificates-out-of-date-since-end-september-2021
@GuyDVF Download certificates from
and install them on your Windows 7.
https://letsencrypt.org/certificates/
https://letsencrypt.org/docs/certificate-compatibility/
https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/fixing-windows-installs-that-dont-receive-updates-to-their-trusted-roots/161162/
https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/windows-7-ssl-problem/161824
https://www.stephenwagner.com/2021/09/30/sophos-dst-root-ca-x3-expiration-problems-fix/
@DoctorG
Sorry for the late reply, but do I have to visit all these websites and download updates ? I'm practically not using my Vivaldi browser anymore since a year or so, but would like to use it back again. I also could install the latest version but it would overwrite my actual settings I guess.
@GuyDVF Windows 7 is a outdated OS. You can run only a very old Vivaldi 5.6 version. And you need to update your Windows certificates.
For Windows (with an outdated trust store) you can manually install ISRG Root X1:
Browse to http://x1.i.lencr.org/ in order to download the .cer file for ISRG Root X1 (your browser may warn about the file type and you may need to click "Keep" to save the file).
Open the file, click "Install Certificate..", Choose "Install to Trusted Root Certificate Store" option, Next, Finish
Same with ISRG Root X1 from http://x2.i.lencr.org/
Reboot