I have a few other browsers besides VIVALDI and for some reason something like a month or two ago ALL my browsers got the same error while trying to login. Something with certificates that were supposed to be outdated. Can't be of course since it was suddenly happening with every browser.

Now to make a long story short it also happened with Vivaldi browser.

On top of that I can't update the browser from within the browser (Help > check for updates).

The error popup I get says "Appcast XML data incomplete""

If I download the latest version app and overinstall it on my actual version, will I loose something ?

What should I do ? Thanks for looking into this.