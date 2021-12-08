Solved Deleted emails still showing up
In received view, I find that deleted mails show up with a dustbin symbol next to them. I should prefer that they weren't there. Having deleted an email, I don't want to see it again.
Any ideas?
Thanks.
@johnpf When you have your mail list open (where you can click to view emails) then you should have the mail bar across the top of the browser. It has a search box. In that box are seven little icons lined up and one of them is a trash can. If you don't want to see deleted mails in Received view, clicking that icon should banish them from your sight.
Thanks; it works. I thought the icon was there to delete something. I wasn't expecting a facility to view deleted items when one can do that by looking at the trash folder.
This is an example, I think, of too much choice.
Many years ago I loved M2. I am still finding my way around this, and hopefully it will, with practice, become as useful as M2 was.
@johnpf M2 had exactly the same choice, but it was better-hidden.
There isn't any option to delete an email (removing from view sending it to trash can) with one single click. Delete icon has a drop down and we need to select delete permanently. That is what I see.