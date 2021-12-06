Any way to export bookmarks from Android?
-
I'm trying to get my bookmarks from my Vivaldi account to another browser but can't login on my PC. Thanks.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds on
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's not possible to export bookmarks from the browser on Android directly.
The best option would be to Sync with a desktop device and export from there, but that doesn't seem to be an option for you at the moment.
I've heard there might be third-party apps for bookmark export, but I personally haven't used them, so can't recommend any.
-
This post is deleted!
-
<post deleted>
//modedit: post deleted. User is reminded to observe the Vivaldi Community Code of Conduct
-
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@marius_zz Why the negativity?
-
mib2berlin
@marius_zz
Don´t pester the forum with your crap and do not insult any forum members.
-
Vivaldi should add both import and export features. Kiwi has it. But that browser is abandoned. And I am unable to bring the bookmarks in Vivaldi.
-
varoc76069
Still no update on Vivaldi adding this extremely basic bare-bones feature? Or is the android version of Vivaldi still a barely-usable husk of a browser?
-
mib2berlin
@varoc76069
Hi and no, we have a feature request from 2020 and 37 user vote for it.
With 5300 feature requests you have to wait.
It is at least tagged as PIPELINE, meant it is on the todo list.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46946/import-and-export-bookmarks