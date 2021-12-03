Startpage search suggestions not working
I can't get the search suggestions to work with Startpage from the address field or the search field. I tried reseting search engine settings and I tried adding https://www.startpage.com/cgi-bin/csuggest?query=%s&limit=5&lang=english&format=json (found from another discussion) to suggest URL.
I have enabled Allow search suggestions both for In address field and In search field and it doesn't work in either one. Am I missing something here or does it just not work?
Ican get search suggestions to work when using Google.
Yeah, looks like Startpage changed their suggestions. In fact, trying to call the suggest URL just redirects to the main page:
$ curl -I "https://www.startpage.com/do/suggest?limit=5&format=json&query=test" HTTP/1.1 307 Temporary Redirect Server: nginx Date: Fri, 03 Dec 2021 16:08:21 GMT Content-Type: text/html Content-Length: 180 Connection: keep-alive Location: https://startpage.com/ Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload $ curl -I "https://www.startpage.com/cgi-bin/csuggest?query=test&limit=5&lang=english&format=json" HTTP/1.1 307 Temporary Redirect Server: nginx Date: Fri, 03 Dec 2021 16:08:57 GMT Content-Type: text/html Content-Length: 180 Connection: keep-alive Location: https://startpage.com/ Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload
The suggestions on the main page are not in the correct format for them to work from browsers:
$ curl "https://startpage.com/suggestions?q=test" {"extended_data": {}, "suggestions": [{"text": "testes"}, {"text": "testicles"}, {"text": "testis"}, {"text": "test"}, {"text": "testicle"}, {"text": "testosterone"}, {"text": "testudines"}, {"text": "testability"}, {"text": "testator"}, {"text": "testudo"}]}
Pretty sh*tty move if you ask me. But sadly very little Vivaldi can do about it
Workaround: Use DDG suggestions URL:
https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
@pathduck said in Startpage search suggestions not working:
very little Vivaldi can do about it
Well, they could implement a parser to support it, but I don't know if they have a partnership or not.
In my search settings Startpage does not have a suggestions URL, so it's probably already known that suggestions are not supported on that site?
@pathduck said in Startpage search suggestions not working:
Workaround: Use DDG suggestions URL:
https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
@pathduck Thank you! This workaround is just brilliant, although it would be better if it wasn't needed in the first place.
alexandrethiaultbs
@thecrow As of today, the following works for me: https://www.startpage.com/suggestions?q=%s&segment=startpage.vivaldi&format=json
None of the above solutions are working for me.
Any updates?
It would be good to be able to use startpage.com, but it is annoying, that I can't just search in the address bar.
@nicolleen Works for everyone else.
Again:
URL:
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=%s&segment=startpage.vivaldi
Suggest URL:
https://www.startpage.com/suggestions?q=%s&segment=startpage.vivaldi&format=opensearch
Those are the ones I use.
The default in 6.8 for suggestions is:
https://www.startpage.com/osuggestions?q=%s
@nicolleen
Hi, I am not sure but check if search suggestions is enabled in Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Priority.
Iirc it is disabled by default.
Cheers, mib
@Pathduck
Excellent, thank you! your first two lines are working!!
