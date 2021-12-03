I can't get the search suggestions to work with Startpage from the address field or the search field. I tried reseting search engine settings and I tried adding https://www.startpage.com/cgi-bin/csuggest?query=%s&limit=5&lang=english&format=json (found from another discussion) to suggest URL.

I have enabled Allow search suggestions both for In address field and In search field and it doesn't work in either one. Am I missing something here or does it just not work?

Ican get search suggestions to work when using Google.