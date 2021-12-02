I believe CTRL-Z shouldn't be in the default keyboard shortcuts of Vivaldi. This shortcut is the universal "undo" command, and many web applications use it as undo. It's jarring when the user hits CTRL-Z to undo something they did in a web application, and closed tabs reopen.

I know that web applications that actually use CTRL-Z will reroute the keystroke and Vivaldi won't reopen a tab during that session. But then Vivaldi is behaving one way in one webpage and another way in another webpage. And it's annoying to keep reopening tabs when I'm trying to undo an action I've performed in a web app. CTRL-Z should just do nothing in that case, and that's how the user will know that this web app doesn't support it.

We already have CTRL-SHIFT-T for reopening closed tabs.