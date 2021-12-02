CTRL-Z shouldn't be assigned to reopen closed tabs (Opinion)
-
I believe CTRL-Z shouldn't be in the default keyboard shortcuts of Vivaldi. This shortcut is the universal "undo" command, and many web applications use it as undo. It's jarring when the user hits CTRL-Z to undo something they did in a web application, and closed tabs reopen.
I know that web applications that actually use CTRL-Z will reroute the keystroke and Vivaldi won't reopen a tab during that session. But then Vivaldi is behaving one way in one webpage and another way in another webpage. And it's annoying to keep reopening tabs when I'm trying to undo an action I've performed in a web app. CTRL-Z should just do nothing in that case, and that's how the user will know that this web app doesn't support it.
We already have CTRL-SHIFT-T for reopening closed tabs.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@joeschmo If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
@doctorg Can you move my post there? Or should I just copy-paste this into a new post in that section?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Of course, the great thing about Vivaldi is that if you feel a default hotkey interferes with your workflow, you can easily remove or remap it
For instance I use Alt+Z instead to open the "Trash bin" and then press 1 to open the last closed tab
-
Pesala Ambassador
@joeschmo Surely the issue is not that Ctrl+Z should not reopen a closed tab, but that it does so when using web applications. When typing in this message box, for example, Ctrl+Z serves to undo the last character typed — it does not reopen my last-closed tab.
Changing defaults should only be done with a very good reason, as it will break the workflow of existing users.
-
@pathduck I know it can be remapped or removed in Settings. I just think it's a bad idea to have it as a default in the first place, since it interferes with workflows and produces unexpected behaviors. Majority of users don't change defaults, and they'll constantly get reopened tabs popping up in their browser when they don't mean to do that.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@joeschmo I found only two posts reporting the same issue as you. Others requested undo of Bookmarking actions.
If this issue affected the majority of users, I would expect to see more threads like this one.
-
Actually for me, CTRL+Z just never works, even if I refocus the page as suggested here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/13253/ctrl-z-fails-to-reopen-closed-tab-on-speed-dial
when I assign another shortcut, it works. I kind of liked ctrl+Z for this so I still get frustrated when trying to use it.
-
fires3as0n
Do we have at least option to remap this hotkey? Opening closed tab in chromium browsers is ctrl+shift+t, not ctrl+z, it is very confusing when I am editing a document and accidently move cursor away of input field when pushing ctrl+z and new tab open immediately interrupting my work. Who could ever think of mapping undo key to anything in their application, awful UX
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@fires3as0n
Hi, just change it: