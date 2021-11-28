I mostly try to keep Vivaldi in one window. Sometimes I open some websites in my browser to read/process later on my computer and I want to open them all by clicking on the cloud icon (next to the trahs icon on my setup) and clicking on "open all". It opens in a new window. I would love it if there was a prerence or change default that would open them in the current window, probably in a stack. I can move the tabs to the original window, but it is tedious work.

First asked about here, but not as a feature request:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65918/open-all-tabs-from-a-synced-device-opens-a-new-window