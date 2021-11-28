Open all tabs from a synced device in the current window (probably in a stack)
I mostly try to keep Vivaldi in one window. Sometimes I open some websites in my browser to read/process later on my computer and I want to open them all by clicking on the cloud icon (next to the trahs icon on my setup) and clicking on "open all". It opens in a new window. I would love it if there was a prerence or change default that would open them in the current window, probably in a stack. I can move the tabs to the original window, but it is tedious work.
First asked about here, but not as a feature request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65918/open-all-tabs-from-a-synced-device-opens-a-new-window
Been looking for this feature request!
I often open up a bunch of tabs on my mobile device, and would love to be able to just open them all on my synced desktop rather than having to click on them one by one - an option to right-click and have an "open all" option pop up would be ideal.
Thanks a ton for all your work Vivaldi team - the browser is amazing!
mib2berlin Soprano
@415Alive
Hi, in the latest snapshot (Beta) you can open a device from the windows panel, it open all tabs in the active window.
In the latest stable you have to select the first tab and select with Shift or Ctrl.
Yeah. I started to use the window panek for this too. I even removed the cloud icon - without this functionality it is useless to me.
@mib2berlin Thanks very much, appreciate the info!