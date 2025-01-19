last edited by Zalex108

Error adding Mail account: "vivaldi mail could not connect to server unexpected char at position"

When trying to add one of my mail accounts [zenstrength.fitness], I get the following error:

Vivaldi mail could not connect to server. Unexpected char at position 7

(see screenshot below)

My guess is that it's having a problem with my unusual domain (because it's not your usual .com domain - instead it's .fitness).

What are the work-arounds or fixes?

I did submit a bug report.

Thanks in advance for your help!

Healthy Regards,

Jason

//MODEDIT: Screenshot with visible e-mail address removed (still accessible for mods & admins)