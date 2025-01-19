V Mail Error | Unexpected Char at Position
Error adding Mail account: "vivaldi mail could not connect to server unexpected char at position"
When trying to add one of my mail accounts [zenstrength.fitness], I get the following error:
Vivaldi mail could not connect to server. Unexpected char at position 7
(see screenshot below)
My guess is that it's having a problem with my unusual domain (because it's not your usual .com domain - instead it's .fitness).
What are the work-arounds or fixes?
I did submit a bug report.
Thanks in advance for your help!
Healthy Regards,
Jason
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for macOS on
@JasonZen
Yes, what's the number of the bug report?
Also does the email end with @zenstrength.fitness?
Hi,
I've just hooked up my email accounts to the latest Vivaldi email and on one of them I'm getting this error when it tries to index the inbox. It does sync some of the mail, fails when roughly 60-70% through.
09:29:54.237 error [Mail - <myemail>@me.com] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected char at position 823
Is there a way to bypass it or do anything with this? Happy to provide more informaiton you need.
Cheers
I have a problem with synchronization. There is a message unexpected char at position x. Mail provider: o2.pl.
pafflick
No problems here connecting to o2.pl servers using IMAP. Tested in Vivaldi 5.4.2753.40. Make sure your settings are correct:
Hello,
I encounter the same issue when I want to connect a new account (email account from mailfence. com):
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected char at position 29 followed by digits standing for hou:minutes:seconds (there is no number of bug report).
A certain number of users have this problem: is a bug fix planned for this problem? Thanks for the job done!
@Loranh
Hi, if nobody report it to the bug tracker the developer may not even know about.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hello mib, thanks for your message. I've done it
Here is the bug number: VB-91365
Cheers,
Loran
This one seems to be connected to a specific email (message). Quite hard to know which one would be causing the problem.
You could try saving a likely email (based on where you've gotten in the download process) and upload that to a test account to check if you have the same issue, so that we know which email it is. If we could find the email in question then we could deal with this.
Thank you. I'll have to set up an mailfence.com account for that one. Might be able to reproduce it since it might happen for all mailfence accounts
@gmg Is there a chance the team can add more verbous logging in one of the next releases, which can point out to what email is causing that? Right now the error is very generic, and this is a pretty old account with thousands of emails in it. If I have a way to find that email, i'm more than happy to provide that info for your investigation.
bmavivaldi
@mib2berlin said in Error adding Mail account: "vivaldi mail could not connect to server unexpected char at position":
Hiho.
Is there any known fix for this error?
edwardp
I see the same error quite a bit, but it's always while trying to connect to specific IMAP servers previously added to Vivaldi Mail, not while adding a new account.
Yes I get this error after adding a dot mac account. You cannot work normally afterwards because of ongoing errors. Logfiles are full of connection errors.
rtransformation
one need to type in the long safe password qqmail provided:
when I typed in the password provided by qqmail, it remained like:
then nothing go further, I don't know whether this is caused by updating to the latest version.
@rtransformation
Hi, does it work before 6.1 or is this a new account?
Do you use IMAP or POP3?
I guess you don´t use OAuth but app password.
Maybe ask in the Chinese sub forum, I guess not many user use this in Europa, for example.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/23/中文-chinese
Cheers, mib
rtransformation
@mib2berlin Hi, it worked when I use the 6.0 version and It was very stable.
I use IMAP
I do use the OAuth password, not the app password.
okay, I will try it in chinese forum also.
@rtransformation
Thanks, if other user can confirm this it is maybe a regression in 6.1. You or another user can report it to the bug tracker then.