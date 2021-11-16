Option to show first x lines of mail body in email list
The iOS mail app (probably others as well) shows the first sentence or so an email right in the list beneath the sender and the email subject. I like this a lot because many of the emails I get have terrible subject lines ("Re: AW: FW: AW: Re: Question"), so just this tidbit of additional info helps me to quickly go through and identify those emails (to mark as read) that quite obviously don't need my attention.
Request: please add an option to show X lines of mail body under the subject line right in the email list (where X is the number of lines shown in the list - 2 would be a reasonable standard choice I think?)
If you add this option, then the ability to mark an email as read with one-click right in the email list would be an added benefit (mark as read icon right in the list)
Using the professional UI mockup tool MS Paint here's how I imagine this could look like:
Just a technical note - this would need prefetching enabled, no? (which I would love to were it not for it being broken for me due to "[VB-82916] Prefetching reports error and no new mails are received") Though personally, with prefetching enable, I just look at the mail itself in the right.
@felagund I guess it requires prefetching, but I do that anyway
@felagund said in Option to show first x lines of mail body in email list:
I just look at the mail itself
If I have a list of 15 mails with usually stupid subject lines from the same 5 people, I don't want to click on every mail to find the one that I need right now...
Ok, that makes sense. Also when searching it would make sense. I had a scenario of getting a mail for the first time, where I usually do give them the one or two seconds to treat them one by one.
Since I like this request so much I add one more detail - the idea to add quick access icons right there in the message list is inspired a little by HCL Notes (previously IBM Notes which used to be Lotus Notes ...) where hovering over an email makes those icons appear. Neat!
atlemo Supporters Vivaldi Team
Thanks, we have this reported as VB-30154 since quite a while. Hopefully we can start implementing soon.
@atlemo oh wow thanks for the info, appreciated!
This feature request has been implemented for quite some time now! I'm asking the mods to archive it.
