The iOS mail app (probably others as well) shows the first sentence or so an email right in the list beneath the sender and the email subject. I like this a lot because many of the emails I get have terrible subject lines ("Re: AW: FW: AW: Re: Question"), so just this tidbit of additional info helps me to quickly go through and identify those emails (to mark as read) that quite obviously don't need my attention.

Request: please add an option to show X lines of mail body under the subject line right in the email list (where X is the number of lines shown in the list - 2 would be a reasonable standard choice I think?)

If you add this option, then the ability to mark an email as read with one-click right in the email list would be an added benefit (mark as read icon right in the list)

Using the professional UI mockup tool MS Paint here's how I imagine this could look like: