Forcing reader mode
-
Hi,
I started switching from opera mobile to vivaldi recently, but there's one thing I really miss: I love to read almost ANY page in reader mode. On opera, I can activate it in the URL bar pretty everywhere. (Plus, I think the UI in opera is better with just a button in contrast to the full-blown bar at the bottom in vivaldi)
On vivaldi, only few pages have the option to show them barebones in reader mode. I was surprised since Vivaldi offers so many options, but this one is one of the basic features for my daily browsing.
So I'd love to see a "force reading mode" button in vivaldi for all pages in one of the next versions
BTW I have already activated the feature as described here https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-reader-view/
-
mib2berlin
-
@cukabeka There is no reader mode in Vivaldi Android. Instead there is an accessibility feature to display a simplified webpage. It’s similar, but not the same. Anyway, reader mode is only for blogs and articles, generally pages with long text passages. It’s not meant for forums, shopping sites, video sites, etc. and won’t work there.
-
@cukabeka theres a chrome flag for enabling reader mode on all site if you want
-
Hi all, thanks for your thoughts. I have not investigated yet which pages exactly are different, but opera offers substancially more pages with reader mode.
As there seems to be a difference between reader mode and the accessibility feature: what about integrating a possibility to strip down a site to barebone html displaying (beautified with nicer fonts and maybe dark mode)? There is also the "page actions" feature which could achieve this, but is not powerful enough or extensible yet.
@Mrxyzl ah great, thanks for this idea! I found it in chrome://flags and set it to "all pages", but I can't find the trigger button, to activate it while browsing. Do I miss something?
edit: I found it - it's just the same button as with the accessibility feature, it just appears on every page now, perfect! Thanks a ton, this was exactly what I was looking for. Still, I'd love to have that setting in the default vivaldi options, and a smaller UI element to switch to reader mode (it could be hidden in the vivaldi menu, too.)
-
@cukabeka If it’s set to “all” it’s likely it would make little sense to provide a trigger button. Don’t know whether it works, but you would have to restart Vivaldi for it to take effect in any case. Furthermore this is a Chromium flag, there probably hasn’t been any testing by Vivaldi devs.
-
Thanks @luetage well, depends on the UI. Just setting it to "all" does not convert all pages to readermode view, it just enables all pages to show the trigger button.
It makes total sense to me to have it available on all pages, because for older non-responsive webpages with longer texts, longer articles and even for forum threads etc this is a super-handy feature in my daily browsing.
-
Hello! I also feel that the popup is intrusive for the reader mode.
If you check samsung internet browser, a button appear next to the URL.
If you check oh web browser, it appear in the menu and can be enabled on any website!
Oh web browser, has really cool features but is not maintained which is a shame .. so if Vivaldi could "copy" some of the features that would be great .
For me, enabled on all website + either a button in the menu or next to url would be great !
-
@rayman77 Dont forget to upvote the original post if you want some changes be made to the reader mode
-
im sorry but this is a bit stupid. If i miss the reader view prompt then i have to close the tab and open it again so i can select it. why is there no fast access on mobile for reader view. Especially as a accessibility feature. kinda beats the point to make it as inaccessible as possible once accidentally the site has been scrolled. Please fix this.
-
@overflow said in Forcing reader mode:
If i miss the reader view prompt then i have to close the tab and open it again so i can select it. why is there no fast access on mobile for reader view.
That has been bugging me as well. Hope we'll see an icon in the (near?) future to turn reader view on/off whenever we want.
-
Quite honestly this is a glaring omission for such a full featured browser.
I use this every day on samsung internet, Firefox and safari (when I use my wife's ipad).
I don't need 70% of the features on the vivaldi menu but I need this 10 times a day!
Come on!
-
Hi guys,
I also would need the manual Reader mode. I tried fiddling around with the Chrome flags, but this is also not a solution. Even when forced, sometimes the button is there, sometimes it's not. Sometimes the reader dialog is shown, sometimes it's not. Even for the same website. So it totally unreliable.
Are there any plans to add an option to have this button always available so that reader mode can be triggered manuelly by the user like it is available for e. g. Edge?
Best regards
Stefan
-
andrewheard
For me, I get one opportunity to view a webpage in reader mode. If I swipe-away the reader mode popup there is no further opportunity. The reader mode popup is not displayed on reloading the same webpage. It should just be a menu item or some other means to reload the webpage in reader mode.