Hi all, thanks for your thoughts. I have not investigated yet which pages exactly are different, but opera offers substancially more pages with reader mode.

As there seems to be a difference between reader mode and the accessibility feature: what about integrating a possibility to strip down a site to barebone html displaying (beautified with nicer fonts and maybe dark mode)? There is also the "page actions" feature which could achieve this, but is not powerful enough or extensible yet.

@Mrxyzl ah great, thanks for this idea! I found it in chrome://flags and set it to "all pages", but I can't find the trigger button, to activate it while browsing. Do I miss something?

edit: I found it - it's just the same button as with the accessibility feature, it just appears on every page now, perfect! Thanks a ton, this was exactly what I was looking for. Still, I'd love to have that setting in the default vivaldi options, and a smaller UI element to switch to reader mode (it could be hidden in the vivaldi menu, too.)