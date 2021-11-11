Picture-in-Picture Shortcut
A keyboard shortcut for Picture-in-Picture would be handsome imo. Or is there a workaround to achieve this?
As I hardly use the mouse it's a bit annoying to leave the keyboard only to activate PiP.
Thanks for your suggestion. I'm not using Windows and wouldn't consider this solution as it is not how it supposed to be done imo.
legobuilder26
You could create a quick command and have it open a link in the current tab. The link to open would be a bookmarklet that activates PiP - like this one [there are plenty online, if that one doesn't work for you]
Then you can set a keyboard shortcut for that quick command.
Alternatively you can install an extension like this one. Then type in vivaldi://extensions, click the three lines, and click shortcuts. You would have to make sure the shortcut is a global shortcut because of a Vivaldi bug.
@legobuilder26
Thank you for your reply. Quick Commands also crossed my mind thinking about this. But I'm not sure how to set this up. How is it possible to save a link which opens PiP? An extra Extension is not an option for me.
legobuilder26
@rauldux Go to settings, click quick commands, scroll down and add a new command chain. This command chain will consist of only one command: open link in current tab. The link to open will be javascript code. You can find other code online, or use this:
javascript:(function()%7B%5Bdocument%2C...%5B...document.querySelectorAll(%22iframe%22)%5D.map(iframe%20%3D%3E%20iframe.contentDocument).filter(iframe%20%3D%3E%20!!iframe)%5D.some(d%20%3D%3E%5B...d.querySelectorAll(%22video%22)%5D.filter(video%20%3D%3E%20video.paused%20%3D%3D%20false%20%26%26%20video.ended%20%3D%3D%20false).some(video%20%3D%3E%20!!video.requestPictureInPicture().catch(err%20%3D%3E%20console.log(err))))%7D)()
Then you can go to keyboard settings and assign a keyboard shortcut [under command chains]
Works perfect. Thank you for the script and your detailed instruction. Would it be possible to toggle it back to the website once opend in PiP?
legobuilder26
@rauldux If that script doesn't do it, than I would Alt-Tab to the PiP window and then use Alt-F4. There might be another script that can do that
Update - looks like the below script works on more sites and will close the PiP.
javascript:if(%22pictureInPictureEnabled%22in%20document&&%22querySelectorAll%22in%20document)%7B(async%20function()%7Bconst%20a=document.querySelectorAll(%22video%22);if(0===a.length)window.alert(%22Sorry,%20no%20videos%20on%20the%20page.%22);else%20if(0%3Ca.length)%7Bconst%20b=a%5B0%5D;try%7Bb===document.pictureInPictureElement?await%20document.exitPictureInPicture():await%20b.requestPictureInPicture()%7Dcatch(a)%7Bconsole.error(a)%7D%7D%7D)()%7Delse%22pictureInPictureEnabled%22in%20document?document.pictureInPictureEnabled%7C%7Cwindow.alert(%22Picture-in-Picture%20not%20available.%22):window.alert(%22Picture-in-Picture%20is%20disabled.%22);
Just go back to the Command Chain settings and change the script that it opens to this.
@legobuilder26 That works, thanks again.
Oh wow, thank you so much! I have 3 Windows PCs with Vivaldi installed and only one of them can trigger Picture-in-picture properly through a shortcut with a Google-made PiP extension. This script works great on youtube.