You could create a quick command and have it open a link in the current tab. The link to open would be a bookmarklet that activates PiP - like this one [there are plenty online, if that one doesn't work for you]

Then you can set a keyboard shortcut for that quick command.

Alternatively you can install an extension like this one. Then type in vivaldi://extensions, click the three lines, and click shortcuts. You would have to make sure the shortcut is a global shortcut because of a Vivaldi bug.