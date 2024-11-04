Customizable menu items.
Customizable menu items. Now there are too many items we don't use regularly.
It will be good cause i use only 5% of menu's items ';/
Yes it's a good suggestion.
AzureFubuki
Mm yes. I want customized menu too. There's just too many things, things I never use. I like Vivaldi but other browsers have smaller menus. Vivaldi's menu is just too big. I want to customize it to only the thigs I will use.
Yep good idea
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, you can customize the menu now, at least partly in the latest Vivaldi snapshot.
You can edit the head menu and move the menu entries.
The snapshot has Release Candidate 1 status, I guess next week we get the stable 5.6.
Cheers, mib
CYAXXX Translator
@mib2berlin Hi, actually we are not talking about the Editable menu bar, but the menu it's self. Which it's include 21 items myself I use only 5 from all 21 items. And day by day it's getting more and more items.
mib2berlin Soprano
@CYAXXX
I know, you can move the five you need to the top of the list but you cant remove them.
There is no way to add them again if you need one, at moment.
Cheers, mib
CYAXXX Translator
@mib2berlin I'm talking about this one
Maybe I'm getting it wrong donno
mib2berlin Soprano
@CYAXXX
Haha, no idea, did you tab on the Customize layout button from the second image?
@mib2berlin ye, I chose used items on menu bar only in case if they won't make it able to remove items from main menu
mib2berlin Soprano
@CYAXXX
Ah no, as I mention you can only sort the order of the entries, not add or remove them.
I guess this were the next step of customize the menu.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yes I sorted them.
First 5 items gonna be shown
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey! We released Vivaldi 5.6 on Android today and as @mib2berlin already mentioned, you can now customize the menu bar at the top of the main menu and add your top 5 features there for quick access.
Hi!
All the browser communities that exist right now are just to gather user feedback... only.
Users and developers cannot make things change, so I stopped asking them desperately for something. (I did ask by the way on several browser forums, but it does not happen like I used to think.) Only the browser management team can change things. They care only about their product in accordance with their desires. They do not care about users but users' feedback. Harsh but true!
I repeat, the developers are just to code, they cannot make decisions, I think. (I think because I am open to improvement.)
masterquestionable
@jane.n,
I plan rehauling the archived post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77296/suggestion-main-menu-entries-layout-and-iconized-ui-representation
Consider recatalog it so I can edit?
Thanks.
I no more use Chromium generally.
But my general understanding of networking technologies shall regardless help.