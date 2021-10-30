Deleting articles like Opera 12
-
In Opera 12, I could view the article or open a link to an original article and on return, just press Delete to remove the feed article.
In Vivaldi I have to move to feed list and then press Delete. It would be nice if article body responds to Delete key.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
I have resolved it by creating a new shortcut Ctrl+Del for "Delete Permanently" (in Mail section), because the default shortcut Shift+Del doesn't work.
Although the posibility of assigning a solo Delete key as shortcut would be better, this request can be closed.
-
This can be marked as resolved.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests