Cannot Drag and Drop Files into Browser
I discovered this browser yesterday, and while I love all the features this browser has to offer compared to the others, I just don't understand how drag and drop files isn't available.
Is it a hidden setting I have to enable somewhere?
Mainly, I like to open PDF's in my browser, and sometimes pictures and video because I like to have them open in a tab, rather than running a separate program.
MyVivaldiBrowser
@drg You have to use Open File from the File menu. I agree with you, drag & drop is standard in the other browsers. Faster and easier than having to navigate through folders. Vivaldi should implement drag & drop.
callimachus
earlier versions I thought I was able to do that. just installed 5.6 and it could drag-n-drop files, but after a few days it quit doing that. makes me suspect it's a configuration issue.
then I discovered that it will if you drop the file onto an existing window. home page or blank new tab won't work. that's what it's doing at the moment anyways.
hope this helps.
OakdaleFTL
@callimachus et al. Drag & drop works fine in current Stable and Snapshot... And, yes, only on open pages -- usually opening a new tab. (The type of file dropped determines what action occurs.)
A workaround:
Open a webpage
Drag PDF into webpage
PDF shows
Streptococcus
@DoctorG
That works with HTML files as well. I just did that with a bookmarks backup file.