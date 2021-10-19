Artifacts and Youtube flickering.
-
Hi the problem is that Youtube is flickering sometimes with a black screen, specially when I pause the video, this started in the last update.
win 10 1893.
-
@onolox , it may be a problem with the graphic driver in Windows.
The latest version is
21H1 19043.1288
In any case, first try a guest profil in Vivaldi, in order to rule out that the reason for the problem is caused by some extension or configuration.
-
I have a nvidia 1080. I tried a fresh profile but the problem persists.
Sad that this browser gives me this problem, chrome and firefox works normal.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@onolox Try disabling hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages. It's also worth making sure that you're using the latest version of drivers and software. For more information, please refer to the Troubleshooting issues guide.
-
I have the same issue for weeks now along with other users. Win10 and nvidia updated multiple times since then, this issue is the same with every streaming video. And win10's transparent window effect also gliches in Vivaldi.
Disabling HW acceleration is not an option on my PC, I see the performance difference.
Slow switching YT to fullscreen was already frustrating, I was hoping for better, but YT is worse than ever.
I don't want to switch to another browser (especially now, when integrated mail lets me use the browser like in presto times), hope it gets fixed soon.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kujancshi
Hi, it is hard to fix from Vivaldi developers if only some user have issues and many settings, OS, driver and hardware can influence.
I never had and have problems with Vivaldi and videos on Windows 10 with RTX 2060 (Windows 11 now) and Quardo K1100M, Intel UHD 630, GTX 760.
Some user report issues with VSync settings on Nvidia cards, Enhancer for YouTube, High Contrast mode, Codec Packs and so forth.
If all is fine for you with disabled HWAcceleration you already a step further but it not really help if you want to use HWA.
May you can start with default settings in Nvidia settings, reset all chrome://flags and create a fresh profile.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I would be gladly participate in hw/sw surveys, if that helps them. I don't really want to spend time on finding the solution on my own, since I know I wasn't tinkering with win10 or nvidia for a long time. So if anything happened, I assume came with one of the updates of the formentioned 3 variants.
-
Nothing changed, the issue is still present...
-
Flicker is mostly related to GSync/VSync settings in GPU drivers.
-
@doctorg
I saw a post about it, tried, and didn't work. And changing this only for this program which had no problem before doesn't count as "fixed", so I still hope for an update that fixes it.
(And how wants to see tearing in videos, really... ?)
-
-
Hey ! I think i managed to resolve this issue, is ocorring with the V-sync settings of my AMD GPU, maybe this can be happening with Nvidia too, so desactivate AMD enhanced sync until the vivaldi team solve this issue in particular !