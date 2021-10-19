I have the same issue for weeks now along with other users. Win10 and nvidia updated multiple times since then, this issue is the same with every streaming video. And win10's transparent window effect also gliches in Vivaldi.

Disabling HW acceleration is not an option on my PC, I see the performance difference.

Slow switching YT to fullscreen was already frustrating, I was hoping for better, but YT is worse than ever.

I don't want to switch to another browser (especially now, when integrated mail lets me use the browser like in presto times), hope it gets fixed soon.