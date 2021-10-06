@guigirl Interesting story, but if the other profile is logged out—or even just closed, since the violent individual in your story is not supposed to know about the existence of profiles, I fail to see how my proposed change is relevant to your hypothetical. If both are logged in then the information is freely viewable anyway. All this feature does is allow one to copy-paste more easily—that is it. The alternative being copying the bookmark's address, and adding a new bookmark to the other profile one by one.

I'm very close to someone in an abusive relationship where such things do happen. Any person that wishes to be secretive about their information, should simply log out, or better yet, use Tor, or at least incognito mode.

I assume you mean you copy-paste the bookmarks file, or export then import it. This works if you want to move everything, but not a few items.

In my instance, I have a profile for work, and a profile for personal use, I like to keep the two compartmentalised, but often I would like to move bookmarks between them, and I'm stuck doing that one-by-one. Additionally, I manage the accounts of the less computer-literate members of my family.

I still fail to see any reason why this shouldn't be implemented, especially since it exists in most other popular browsers with profiles.