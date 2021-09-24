Userscript Installation
-
Hi.
I installed Vivaldi because I read that userscripts (from Tampermonkey) are supported out-of-the-box.
I tried to find out how to install them, but the only way I found yet was to
- Download
- Rename from .txt to .js
- Open the Extension page
- Enable Developer Mode
- Drag & Drop the downloaded, renamed file.
Is there no more convenient way?
My own extensions I host on github, but when clcking on the "Raw" button to download the file, Vivaldi tells me that "Apps, extensions, and user scripts cannot be added from this website". How can I convince Vivaldi to add them from "my" site? Couldn't find anything in regards to that yet and I searched about three hours now.
Also, when I have installed a user script, do I really have to explicitly repeat the list of sites where to activate them in the settings? I mean: The sites are usually already listed in "// @include" lines in the script.
Moreover, can installed user scripts be updated or do I have to repeat the installation process?
Sorry if the questions sound dumb to the experienced users here, but I only started using Vivaldi a day or so ago, coming from FireFox.
-
@5keeve said in Userscript Installation:
Is there no more convenient way?
Dragging a .user.js file into Extenion Manager is the official way to add a UserJS.
-
@doctorg which is quite cumbersome. Especially in regards to the selection of the applicable sites.
-
@5keeve The official chromium/vivaldi way works in that way, treating the userscripts in the exact way of unpacked extensions. If you need script auto-updates or a way easier to handle I fear you have to use tampermonkey.
-
@hadden89 said in Userscript Installation:
@5keeve The official chromium/vivaldi way works in that way. If you need script auto-updates or a way easier to handle I fear you have to use tampermonkey.
So that's still possible? That sounds great. Thanks.
-
@5keeve Tampermonkey works nice.
And dragging in Extensiosn Manager.
A extension costs some ressources but is more confortable.
Which way to use depends on the user's taste.
-
Can somebody help me to write an userscript like the one asked in https://stackoverflow.com/questions/70908925/userscript-for-getting-rid-of-annoying-notifications-counter-on-title-of-pages-l please?
-
@sergiol Gave it a go and wrote up a script. Answered it on StackOverflow:
https://stackoverflow.com/a/70910570/12275656
It also includes some notes on your solution in an effort to help you understand my decisions for how I coded it. I am not formally trained in JavaScript, but hopefully the comments can be of some use.
-
@DoctorG said in Userscript Installation:
@5keeve said in Userscript Installation:
Is there no more convenient way?
Dragging a .user.js file into Extenion Manager is the official way to add a UserJS.
I use Linux with LOTS of command line every day. I don't have a file explorer, I do not like them, and I do not need one. Haven't used one in over 5 years.
You're telling me I am obligated to install one just to install userscripts ?
That sucks.
-
@Wrexes You are not forced to install a file explorer, alternatively install a userscript manager (e.g. Violent Monkey) and load your scripts through the extension. As soon as you use more than 3 user scripts it becomes cumbersome having them all installed separately anyway.
But hey, you’re a command line pro. Why not figure out where the user scripts end up and try to do it manually through the terminal? Maybe you get lucky. When your setup is different to other users you gotta help yourself. Can’t expect anyone to go looking for a solution to a problem you insist on entertaining.
-
@Wrexes said in Userscript Installation:
You're telling me I am obligated to install one just to install userscripts ?
You are a big Linux boy, you know better what you need to do. So just use the shell.
You want more work without drag&drop? No problem.
I am sure that you are able create a manifest.json from a user.js file, put it with the UserJS in a folder and load as unpacked extension with developer mode in Vivaldi's Extension Manager.
⇒ https://stackoverflow.com/questions/5258989/manually-adding-a-userscript-to-google-chrome *
⇒ https://nutbread.github.io/crx/ *
*just read article and change some text from Chrome to Vivaldi to get it working.
You're telling me I am obligated to install one just to install userscripts ?
That sucks.
I never told you anything, was not a answer to you; you were the disappointed person who read that you had to do such.
Answering to me like that and kicking me as a helper in the back, that is nasty. I am not a Chromium dev who had broken command line features of Chromium core. So, calm down!
-
@luetage thing is I wanted to install one single userscript and taking advantage of native support felt like a better option. Installing an extension for a single script feels overkill.
As for "figuring out where the user scripts ends up" I'm pretty sure it's not as simple as just moving that file into a folder and calling it a day.
Last point, you would be surprised by how many people actually don't use file managers.
@DoctorG man you took that way too personally.
I don't even know what that manifest is supposed to be.
Just because I daily drive my installation with command line doesn't mean I know about chromium extension development. I didn't even know userscripts could be turned into extensions, I was under the impression that they were two very distinct things.
And "You're telling me" is a figure of speech. I know it wasn't directed at me in the first place.
Please chill, I mean no animosity or anything. My frustration is not towards you at all, but chromium only supporting drag'n'drop in this situation.
Despite everything, thank you for your informative answer.
-
@Wrexes said in Userscript Installation:
I didn't even know userscripts could be turned into extensions, I was under the impression that they were two very distinct things.
That is what the dragging into Extension manager does, creates a manifest and installs the UserJS as a extension.
-
@Wrexes said in Userscript Installation:
@DoctorG man you took that way too personally.
Well, you addressed it to me so it was personally. Think about.
But nevertheless, which UserJS do you want to get converted without installing it by dragging? I could test and create a unpacked extenmsion, so you can load it in Extension manager by button "Load unpacked Extension".
-
Installing an extension for a single script feels overkill.
Yes, with current Chromium core it is the only easy way for unexperienced users if they can/want not to use drag&drop file from a Linux file manager.
I do no think Chromium developer team will give us a commandline switch back to install a UserJS.
-
That is what the dragging into Extension manager does, creates a manifest and installs the UserJS as a extension.
Today I learned!
Well, you addressed it to me so it was personally. Think about.
Fair point, I apologise it has come across wrongly. I am socially challenged, but you couldn't guess that so it's my fault.
But nevertheless, which UserJS do you want to get converted without installing it by dragging? I could test and create a unpacked extenmsion, so you can load it in Extension manager by button "Load unpacked Extension".
That's really kind of you to propose. I tried installing Thunar temporarily and it turns out the script doesn't really seem to work. Here's the link where I got it from.
I'm so sorry for wasting your time and energy line that.
I do no think Chromium developer team will give us a commandline switch back to install a UserJS.
Yeah I don't imagine that happening, sadly.
-
@Wrexes said in Userscript Installation:
That is what the dragging into Extension manager does, creates a manifest and installs the UserJS as a extension.
Today I learned!
Fine, i love if people can learn something.
Fair point, I apologise it has come across wrongly. I am socially challenged, but you couldn't guess that so it's my fault.
Forgivable, i take it as your apology towards me.
That's really kind of you to propose. I tried installing Thunar temporarily and it turns out the script doesn't really seem to work. Here's the link where I got it from.
Thanks for the link. I will check the UserJS now.
I'm so sorry for wasting your time and energy line that.
You do not waste my time, i help when i have spare time.
-
@Wrexes said in Userscript Installation:
it turns out the script doesn't really seem to work
But you see it installed in Extension manager (open with Ctrl+Shift+E)?
I tested the script, and i open Google images page and it shows the button; see
But i do not know why "Search by Image" feature (the camera icon in Google startpage search field) is missing.
But i know from extensions i had written in the past, that google tries all to hide content or break old features for users.
-
@Wrexes I really recommend getting a userScript manager like Tampermonkey etc. You get a nice dashboard of your scripts, you can edit them directly if needed, change advanced settings like what sites they apply to etc. And the manager will automatically check for updates if the author has specified it correctly in the headers.
With the manual drag+drop you have to check updates yourself, and doing edits you have to reload the script.
The drag+drop method is really only meant for developers to test their scripts. For everyone else a manager is highly recommended.
-
@Pathduck I understand, however this is the only script I need, and it's supposed to be a temporary fix. Which is why I wanted to give native support a go.
@DoctorG welp, it didn't work first time even if it showed up in my extension list, but after trying a second time now it does! I opened a new window after installation to make it loaded the script, which I didn't first time and might be why it didn't work.
Also I was sure I sent a message here before this one but it's not showing so I may have goofed up? Oh well.
Wish you all a great whatever the time is where you live, my problem is solved. See ya-