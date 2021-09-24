Hi.

I installed Vivaldi because I read that userscripts (from Tampermonkey) are supported out-of-the-box.

I tried to find out how to install them, but the only way I found yet was to

Download Rename from .txt to .js Open the Extension page Enable Developer Mode Drag & Drop the downloaded, renamed file.

Is there no more convenient way?

My own extensions I host on github, but when clcking on the "Raw" button to download the file, Vivaldi tells me that "Apps, extensions, and user scripts cannot be added from this website". How can I convince Vivaldi to add them from "my" site? Couldn't find anything in regards to that yet and I searched about three hours now.

Also, when I have installed a user script, do I really have to explicitly repeat the list of sites where to activate them in the settings? I mean: The sites are usually already listed in "// @include" lines in the script.

Moreover, can installed user scripts be updated or do I have to repeat the installation process?

Sorry if the questions sound dumb to the experienced users here, but I only started using Vivaldi a day or so ago, coming from FireFox.