Hi all!

Today I updated my Vivaldi through regular apt update and the new update apparently broke H.264/AAC support (noticed most YouTube videos won't play).

On start error: Vivaldi lacks a suitable component to play HTML5 'proprietary' media (H.264/AAC) is displayed.

Using Vivaldi 4.2.2406.44 stable on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS.

I checked few fixes I found on a similar posts from 2019., but none of them worked.

Edit 1: Tried purging and doing fresh install, no resolve.

Any advice would be most welcome.