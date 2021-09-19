Option to send e-mails as a plain text
Hello!
The option to send e-mails as a plain text is a feature that I miss a lot in the built-in e-mail client. In my opinion, such an option should be possible to set:
- per conversation — when sending an e-mail, there should be a checkbox or combobox for switching to plain text. When sending a second e-mail in the same conversation, it should be set as plain text as default;
- for all emails — in V settings, there could be a checkbox for setting plain text as a default mode.
Also, when viewing such e-mails, there could be buttons to select how they would be shown: with monospace font, justified or left aligned.
If you don't use anything in the text toolbar (bold, color, lists, etc.), the message is sent as plain text.
@jdvernet I haven't had time to check whether this works as you described. However, even if it does, that wouldn't be enough for me, and I assume for many others. Enforcing plain text will help avoid the following problems, among others:
- If, as you say, not using any text options sends my email as plain text, my email is still displayed as rich text while I'm composing it. That means that I as the sender lose insight in how my email will be received.
- It is often that even by not using the text options directly, we indirectly activate text formatting, for example by pasting formatted text.
- For non-latin languages, the ages-old problem with encoding is still present when sending emails as rich text, which practically means my emails may be non-readable when received, if not sent as plain text.
There are other less impactful but equally important issues that would be resolved by having this option. I'm waiting for it patiently.
yojimbo274064400
@tomica, for completeness… it does work but is not practical for the reasons you have already mentioned.
burnout426
Would definitely like it if plain text composition mode used an HTML TEXTAREA element for true plain text composition.
@tomica said in Option to send e-mails as a plain text:
It is often that even by not using the text options directly, we indirectly activate text formatting, for example by pasting formatted text.
Shift-ctrl-v pastes in plain text
My biggest caveat with the system as-is, is that you can't set the plain-text font, and you're stuck using the browser's default sans-serif font for composition (which stinks for longer emails), or else risk having the email sent html (if you switch the font for composition, then switch back to default before you send)
Currently, I've been composing longer emails in a text editor (where I can make the display font be whatever I want), then shift pasting into Vivaldi, which is an utter defeat of the whole 'built-in email client = more efficient workflow' thing.
I checked that indeed, when sending a message without formatting, it is sent as a plain text, but IMO it is not obvious enough.
What could be done is:
- add an option to set if the e-mail format should be chosen automatically or manually;
- have Vivaldi display in which form the e-mail would be sent e.g. on some text label near the "send" button.
-
@cdrozak said in Option to send e-mails as a plain text:
I checked that indeed, when sending a message without formatting, it is sent as a plain text, but IMO it is not obvious enough.
Yes, I pointed this out early on.
Apparently and sadly also within the Vivaldi developers "plain text" is considered being an obsolet and fading concept in e-mail.
-
@tomica My default signature is HTML, so I guess the message will be HTML. Now I still try and the text is displayed black on dark gray (dark theme). So I’m just going back to compose in Opera 12.16. Cheers.
-
Vivaldi webmail allows me to create emails in text mode, but the browser's built in mailer does not.
Is there a reason for this restriction? Or will it be possible in the future?
I too hope the plain text option will be implemented.