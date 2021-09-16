I'm getting a lot of sync issues between audio and video in video playback.

Mostly I use youtube however it's universal across all videos when using Vivaldi.

Issue is mot apparent when I have say 10-15+ tabs open and a few videos and playback speed is set to 2 or 2.5 times. Typical watch quality is 1080p.

It becomes almost unwatchable, in general the browser starts feeling very slow.

There's 0 chance it's on my computer as:

When using Chrome I have 0 such issues. I have a 6800 and 5900 CPU with 32gb ram GPU drivers up to date and no such issues in any other application.

Version: Vivaldi 4.2.2406.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

What I have tried so far:

Clear Cookies/Cache/App Cache/Storage Test on a guest profile (same result after opening a few tabs and a few videos among them, set speed to 2 and quality to 1080p)

Here's some debug info:

From vivaldi://system (extensions):

abkfbakhjpmblaafnpgjppbmioombali : WorldBrain's Memex : version 2_19_2 ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2 cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm : uBlock Origin : version 1_37_2 clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne : Stylus : version 1_5_22 eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh : Dark Reader : version 4_9_34 ekhagklcjbdpajgpjgmbionohlpdbjgc : Zotero Connector : version 5_0_91 jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0 kbmfpngjjgdllneeigpgjifpgocmfgmb : Reddit Enhancement Suite : version 5_22_5 khncfooichmfjbepaaaebmommgaepoid : Unhook - Remove YouTube Recommended Videos : version 1_5_2 kmendfapggjehodndflmmgagdbamhnfd : CryptoTokenExtension : version 0_9_74 ldgfbffkinooeloadekpmfoklnobpien : Raindrop.io : version 6_4_7 mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1 mlomiejdfkolichcflejclcbmpeaniij : Ghostery – Privacy Ad Blocker : version 8_5_8 mnjggcdmjocbbbhaepdhchncahnbgone : SponsorBlock for YouTube - Skip Sponsorships : version 3_1_2 mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 1_5 nffaoalbilbmmfgbnbgppjihopabppdk : Video Speed Controller : version 0_6_5 nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_16 ohcpnigalekghcmgcdcenkpelffpdolg : ColorPick Eyedropper : version 0_0_2_36 pganeibhckoanndahmnfggfoeofncnii : Cold Turkey Blocker : version 4_2_5 ponfpcnoihfmfllpaingbgckeeldkhle : Enhancer for YouTube™ : version 2_0_106

Note that half of these extensions are actually disabled and I tested in a guest profile where all of them were disabled and it didn't make a difference. In chrome I have a simillar list of extensions enabled as well but no lag.

From vivaldi://media-internals : https://pastebin.com/0hsB68ph

From vivaldi://gpu : https://pastebin.com/X5cMhPfm