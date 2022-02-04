Keyboard Shortcut to Stack Tabs by Host
Please create a quick command option for Stack Tabs by Host.
//MODEDIT: removed duplicated request - please post only one request per thread
@jinsight That command already exists. It's simply called "Stack Tabs"; you can assign your own custom keyboard short cut to it.
This command will:
- Stack the tabs you selected from the tab bar.
- Stack tabs by host if no tabs have been selected from the tab bar, a non-stacked tab is active, and there are other tabs with that same host.
- Stack all other tabs if a tab stack is already active, or a non-stacked tab is active and there are no other tabs with that host.
@AltCode
Thank you.
But tab moves to another host's stack.
This is not what I want.