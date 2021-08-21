Bookmark bar with two rows
alexander.koll
Would be nice to have all my bookmarks accessible with just one click
Here's a screenshot of Multirow Bookmarks Toolbar Plus in Firefox (legacy addon), it is configurable to how many rows to display.
RadekPilich
I'm looking for something related - is there a request or mod for multirow toolbars?
nathanchere
@alexander-koll said in Bookmark bar with two rows:
"all my bookmarks accessible with just one click"
This only works if your bookmark hierarchy is at most only a single folder deep.