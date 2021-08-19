Hello Vivaldi Team,

I hope you are all doing well! I want to take a moment to commend you on the fantastic work you’ve done with the Vivaldi browser. The level of customization and user control is truly impressive and makes browsing a more enjoyable experience.

I would like to propose a feature that could enhance the usability of bookmarks: the ability to display a custom description for bookmarked pages when hovering over them with the mouse.

Feature Proposal:

Custom Descriptions on Hover : When a user bookmarks a page, they can set a custom description for that bookmark. When hovering over the bookmark in the bookmarks bar or in the bookmarks panel, a tooltip or pop-up would display this description. This would provide users with quick context about the bookmark without needing to click on it.

Use Case:

Imagine a scenario where a user has multiple bookmarks for different articles or resources. By hovering over each bookmark, they could quickly see the description they set, helping them remember the content or purpose of the bookmark without having to open each one. This would streamline the process of managing and accessing bookmarks, especially for users with extensive collections.

Conclusion:

I believe that this feature would significantly improve the bookmark management experience in Vivaldi, making it easier for users to navigate their saved pages. Thank you for considering this request, and I look forward to your feedback on the potential implementation of this functionality.