Solved Feature to manually add passwords for websites
-
datdinhquoc
Some websites are very tricky, they show the login password in a small dialog window and close immediately after pressing the login button and it's not enough time to click save password.
Should it be there the feature to manually add passwords for websites in the Settings?
-
Enable
vivaldi://flags/#add-passwords-in-settings
Then use
chrome://settings/passwordsto manually add passwords.
//MODEDIT: fixed URL, marking this post as "solution" as a temporary workaround for this request
-
@datdinhquoc Is not well exposed yet, but you should manage to edit your passwords in the chromium interface at the moment following this link:
chrome://settings/passwords/check?start=truebut still don't allow to add them (could be a chromium limitation, so it is resonable to ask even on their tracker).
By the way, I'll upvote the request as I like to do these things within the Vivaldi Interface :3
-
datdinhquoc
@hadden89 i don't see it editable, only 'Copy', 'Details', 'Remove'. The UI should allow adding.
-
@datdinhquoc Can confirm that. I edited the previous post to add such info.
Is not implemented at all in chromium, it seems.
I see edit probably as I have some weak password but we should wait someone else to confim this or not.
(Chromium UI is unexplicable, sometimes).
-
Works for me on 4.1 Stable: Open chrome://settings/passwords , hit the 3-dots-button and select Edit Password, on Windows i typed the Windows account password to unlock the login database and could edit fields.
-
pauloaguia Translator
@doctorg I believe what's at stake here is when you don't even have an entry in the passwords list to be able to Edit it. Adding a brand new entry is not possible...
-
@pauloaguia said in Feature to manually add passwords for websites:
Adding a brand new entry is not possible...
That is not implemented in Chromium core.
-
But user can create a CSV file and import it. OK, strange workaround. Sorry.
-
Energizzer
How can I?
Can't find the import button
@doctorg
-
@energizzer Open vivaldi://flags/#password-import
Enable flag
Restart
Open chrome://settings/passwords
At right of "Saved Passwords" open 3-dot-menu
-
@datdinhquoc You can edit a existing password at this time (Chromium 96 core). Check it.
-
Enable
vivaldi://flags/#add-passwords-in-settings
Then use
chrome://settings/passwordsto manually add passwords.
//MODEDIT: fixed URL, marking this post as "solution" as a temporary workaround for this request
-
@buggered said in Feature to manually add passwords for websites:
vivaldi://settings/passwords
User needs
chrome://settings/passwordsto reach internal page
@buggered said in Feature to manually add passwords for websites:
Enable vivaldi://flags/#add-passwords-in-settings
Yes, after enabling this flag, adding works in internal Chromium page.
-
Für unsere deutschen Nutzer hab ich heute ein kleines How-to "In Vivaldi Logindaten und Passwörter ändern oder hinzufügen" gefunden.
I apologise for my german post.
-
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question on
-
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved on
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
@DoctorG as of today, this options isn't there.
-
@SuperJMN Read comment #1 on my blog.
-
ReanimationXP
Why in the hell is this marked as "solved" when the requester was obviously asking for a GUI interface, not some backasswards flag or CSV importing? Stupid decisions like this are enough to make me leave a browser in the dust. Is this going to be addressed or not?
-
mib2berlin
@ReanimationXP
Hi, with 7 user votes in 3 Years no.
-
@ReanimationXP said in Feature to manually add passwords for websites:
Is this going to be addressed or not?
When a dev has too much spare time, perhaps. But with few users a feature request will not be recognised as very important.