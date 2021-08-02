Hey there,

As part of testing the new Vivaldi Feed Reader, I subscribed to news alerts from the BBC. BBC News offers multiple different feeds for different "categories" of News, for example "Top Stories", "UK", "Worldwide" and "Sport" among others. Each of these exists as a separate RSS Feed independent from one another; and I have subscribed to the first three.

Now we get to my request. Quite often, a news article will fit into more than one category - for example, it is not uncommon for a UK article to also be a Top Story, or for Worldwide to include UK News. Because each category is its own feed, this means the same article can be repeated multiple times in my Inbox because each feed has a copy of the same entry. I was wondering, could Vivaldi introduce a feature by which it could detect "duplicates", i.e. entries with matching details, even when those entries are in different feeds; and either ignore them or give the user the option to filter them from showing up? This would make managing my news stories a LOT easier