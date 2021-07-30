Google Chat does not load in side panel
-
Google Chat, Google's designated Hangouts replacement, does not load in a side panel.
I tried various urls (
https://chat.google.com,
https://mail.google.com/chat/u/0/#chat, …), but after the green progress line reaches approx. 95% it stops for a while (~1 minute), until a page claiming ”Chat: temporary error“ and an error code
11under details.
Selecting panel title bar's context menu Open in… » New Tab the Google Chat loads successful, though.
Dev Tools' error console shows CSP related errors in the panel case.
[Vivaldi Desktop Snapshot version 4.1.2369.*]
-
mib2berlin Soprano
This post is deleted!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
To be completely honest, the web panels do not work well with advanced web apps, and I don't think they were ever intended to...
-
@pathduck Why do you think that is the case?
Panels are just web views, possibly isolated from other tabs but no different than any isolated web view.
There should be no inherent problem to perform in any way other than an open tab of the same web app.
-
bparrish99
Came here to ask about this exact issue. Anybody figure out a way around it?
-
stevensonmt
Right click on the web panel icon and choose "Show Desktop Version". It will load but not be super usable unless you make the panel wide enough. I think conversations automatically load in a "full screen" mode, so clicking exit full screen worked for me to get it to a narrow enough panel that is worthwhile. In that mode conversations are like cards, similar to the old Hangouts interface.
-
CovenStine
I know this is an old complaint, but it still barely works...
Since we don't have the option to "pin tab to all workspaces," the side panels are really handy for this type of use!
Is it known what, exactly, is preventing the Chat from working in the Web Panels?
Is it the same thing that keeps Meet from working in a Panel?