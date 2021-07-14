@finway I had not seen or thought of that hack, but at least as of version 6.2.3077.3 it doesn't work. I try to move the mail window to another tab, and it does move the tab, closing the original and opening it in the window I selected, but the newly opened one gives the usual "mail is running in another window" and if you click the button it just goes back to the same window you moved it from, and opens a new mail tab. Am I missing something on this? I did try closing the mail panel before moving the tab, but the panel stays in the window when you move the tab, so it hasn't really changed anything.

If I close that browser window, mail moves "silently" to another browser window. (I'm terrible, I use workspaces and tab stacks and still have multiple browser windows lying around.) In trying it just now, it moved to the "wrong" window, but it's also not obvious where it went, as the panel icon didn't show up. So I picked Tools > Mail from the menu, and then it added the panel icon and opened a mail tab on the other window. (Closing my 2nd to last browser window did indeed move it to my "main" browser window.)

That workaround is less uncomfortable now with workspaces since you can manage not to lose your place or anything, but being able to just move the tab would be a lot better. And of course, even better would be if instead of going to the the window with mail, you had a button that said to bring the mail to that tab.

Clearly the program is capable of moving it, as it does so every time you close a browser window where it's running. We only want a bit of control over that. The current behavior is confusing. For the longest time, I thought mail didn't work on my machine for some reason, because when I looked for the panel, I was never looking in the correct browser window.