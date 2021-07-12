Attachment icon mostly missing in mail view
In the mail view (or whatever is the list of incoming messages on the left in the attached screenshot called), I mostly lack icons indicating a given message has an attachment. The example chosen is actually a government message that probably contains a signature, I chose it so that I do not expose my actual e-mails to the internet (not that anybody cares). However, even most "useful" attachments are not displayed. They are visible when I open an individual email (on the right here) but not in the mail view. Only some e-mail I sent to people have the clip icon, but none of the e-mails I got.
I reported this some time ago VB-77629 but it is still unconfirmed, so I was wandering if this happens to other people too?
pauloaguia Translator
Try switching the view (top right button or switch to another layout in mail settings).
I use a different view from yours and I do see the emails that have shortcuts (it's not an icon but the number of attachments).
I can confirm that they don't show up on the vertical view you're using. Not sure if it's intentional or not...
Actually, even on the view you use, attachments do not get shown for me. I think attachments are meant to be shown on my view to, because they are sometimes shown
pauloaguia Translator
@felagund I just received an email with an attached PDF and can confirm it doesn't show up as such on any of the 3 views.
As a matter of fact, I found other emails where the same happens - seems like only older emails have the attachment indication, not newer ones...
That's definitely a bug...
I already filed a bug report some time ago: VB-81162.
I see the two bug reports for this issue from several months ago and I just wanted to add that I am also experiencing this issue. The same problem occurs no matter what view I use.
My email is with Gmail.
Windows 10: Home operating system.
By the way the other thread that reported this is here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63278/attachments-not-shown-in-corresponding-column-vb-81162
And as of today, both bugs mentioned here are confirmed and marked as duplicates (not sure which is duplicate of which): https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/543437
And there is a third thread here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60527/bug-attachments-and-size-columns-don-t-show-anything-in-vivaldi-mail-desktop-app
with yet another bug number, this time VB-79346.
@felagund Thank you for keeping everyone up to date on this topic! It is appreciated.
@yockbusiness said in Attachment icon mostly missing in mail view:
Good to know. It is actually targeted to be fixed in 5.1, if I understand this comment correctly:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/1268?_=1640192169345
so let's keep our fingers crossed!
@felagund That is how I would understand that comment as well. Fingers crossed for the next update then!
I t hink it has been fixed. At least I can no longer reproduce it. Can anybody else?
@pauloaguia
Exactly, I do the same thing, that's how it works for me
