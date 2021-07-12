In the mail view (or whatever is the list of incoming messages on the left in the attached screenshot called), I mostly lack icons indicating a given message has an attachment. The example chosen is actually a government message that probably contains a signature, I chose it so that I do not expose my actual e-mails to the internet (not that anybody cares). However, even most "useful" attachments are not displayed. They are visible when I open an individual email (on the right here) but not in the mail view. Only some e-mail I sent to people have the clip icon, but none of the e-mails I got.

I reported this some time ago VB-77629 but it is still unconfirmed, so I was wandering if this happens to other people too?

