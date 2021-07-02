missing the "quick reply" feature
Hoping there is a plan to add the "quick reply" feature that was in the old Opera Mail client? It's one of the main reasons I still use the old client and haven't fully switched to the new mail client. I would prefer to use a client that is actively updated, of course, but the old one isn't broken, and that feature is sorely lacking in most email apps, so I'm sticking with the abandoned client until it ends up in Vivaldi.
Seems like GMail found out about that feature now:
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/11/gmails-quick-reply-ui-brings-it-one-step-closer-to-instant-messaging/
couldn't help but fire up Opera Mail to take a screenshot... I wonder if Opera tried to mimic "social media messaging apps" that way back then.