@abdellahb I tried that and then started it from the command line to insert the --password-store=basic . It did not work, still no saved passwords, but an interesting response to the command which seems to show that it is failing to decrypt the passwords despite being given the correct decryption password:

$ /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=SecurePaymentConfirmation --save-page-as-mhtml --password-store=basic

mesa: for the --simplifycfg-sink-common option: may only occur zero or one times!

mesa: for the --global-isel-abort option: may only occur zero or one times!

mesa: for the --amdgpu-atomic-optimizations option: may only occur zero or one times!

mesa: for the --structurizecfg-skip-uniform-regions option: may only occur zero or one times!

[8654:8654:0701/141335.370083:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(374)] InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.

[8621:8621:0701/141335.507567:ERROR:CONSOLE(20)] "Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Cannot set property 'hidden' of null", source: chrome://version/about_version.js (20)

[8621:8621:0701/141336.273260:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)

[8621:8621:0701/141336.273348:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)

[8621:8621:0701/141336.595417:ERROR:CONSOLE(3)] "Refused to create a TrustedTypePolicy named 'dompurify' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "trusted-types ".", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/inject-root-bundle.js (3)

[8621:8621:0701/141338.697602:ERROR:password_sync_bridge.cc(446)] Passwords datatype error was encountered: Failed to load entries from password store. Encryption service failure.