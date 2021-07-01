Solved No saved passwords (again)
-
Hi, I have just rebuilt one machine, and put together a new one, both running Ubuntu 20.04. On the rebuilt machine Vivaldi works fine but on the new machine (the main physical difference being AMD processor instead of Intel, more memory, 16GB, and an SSD) Vivaldi (4.0.2312.33) installs and runs OK, seems to sync OK and all the bookmarks come over, but no passwords. I have gone through all the previous topics covering this. I have tried with automatic login and without. I have used a password for the default login keyring and with no password. I have deleted the keyring files, tried recreating them manually and copied them from the working machine. I have logged out of sync and back in again. I have reinstalled vivaldi. Every time it comes back with "no saved passwords" and they are genuinely not there, I have to relogin to everything.
I really need a browser that syncs across all these machines and a couple of Windows ones as well so this is becoming a show stopper, I might have to move to a different browser, which I do not want to do. Is there anything else I can try?
-
SOLVED!
Remembering some problems I had with Chrome a few years ago, I checked what I had done and went to the default profile (mine is aat $HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default and deleted the two files "Login Data" and "Login Data-journal", restarted vivaldi, logged in to sync again and there they all were!
Now, how do I mark this post as solved!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
i tested stable 4.0.2312.33 on linux mint 20.1 and i could sync passwords.
-
Unlock the keyring with an empty password.
And use --password-store=basic as a flag in the vivaldi desktop shortcut.
Then delete the linked account and login again.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
broken password data can come up when users are switching the desktop manager and/or keyring software.
-
@abdellahb I tried that and then started it from the command line to insert the --password-store=basic . It did not work, still no saved passwords, but an interesting response to the command which seems to show that it is failing to decrypt the passwords despite being given the correct decryption password:
$ /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=SecurePaymentConfirmation --save-page-as-mhtml --password-store=basic
mesa: for the --simplifycfg-sink-common option: may only occur zero or one times!
mesa: for the --global-isel-abort option: may only occur zero or one times!
mesa: for the --amdgpu-atomic-optimizations option: may only occur zero or one times!
mesa: for the --structurizecfg-skip-uniform-regions option: may only occur zero or one times!
[8654:8654:0701/141335.370083:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(374)] InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.
[8621:8621:0701/141335.507567:ERROR:CONSOLE(20)] "Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Cannot set property 'hidden' of null", source: chrome://version/about_version.js (20)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273260:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273348:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273364:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273461:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273523:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273539:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273561:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273574:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273587:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273613:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273668:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273709:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273733:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273774:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273865:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273892:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273907:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.273921:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
[8621:8621:0701/141336.595417:ERROR:CONSOLE(3)] "Refused to create a TrustedTypePolicy named 'dompurify' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "trusted-types ".", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/inject-root-bundle.js (3)
[8621:8621:0701/141338.697602:ERROR:password_sync_bridge.cc(446)] Passwords datatype error was encountered: Failed to load entries from password store. Encryption service failure.
-
SOLVED!
Remembering some problems I had with Chrome a few years ago, I checked what I had done and went to the default profile (mine is aat $HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default and deleted the two files "Login Data" and "Login Data-journal", restarted vivaldi, logged in to sync again and there they all were!
Now, how do I mark this post as solved!
-
christian Vivaldi Team
Hi there @computermike27
I tried Vivaldi Stable on vanilla Ubuntu 21.04 on a new user account and can not reproduce this issue. I have had issues when trying to restore Vivaldi on a new Linux install, but always related restoring the profile from a backup. You can not restore passwords etc. that way. The only way is to let sync do the restore since the interaction with the wallet/keyring has to start from scratch.
You say you "reinstalled" Vivaldi. Does that mean that the install was totally clean without a ~/.config/vivaldi directory at all?
So sorry you have a problem like this. I am not sure where to take it.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@computermike27 Surprised! It works. Thanks for your answer.
-
-
-
@computermike27 I don't know if you're still around, but hi from 2023. I was having this exact same problem, and came on this thread whilst searching for a fix. Your solution here worked like a charm. Thank you!