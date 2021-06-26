Bookmarks: No way to create a new folder?
Seems like there is currently no way to create a new folder in the Bookmarks.
The only option is Speed Dial page (hold Add New Speed Dial button)
Also I can't delete Mobile bookmarks folder.
@stardust Yep, we have discussed both issues before. It’s possible to create a folder. Long select a bookmark to select it and try to move it. A folder overview is being shown with the option to create a new folder at top… There should be an easier way of course.
When you create a new bookmark and go for editing it, you get option for creating new folder along with option to select location for it. But this will only create the folder and not place the bookmark in it, which should not be so imo. You have to press back button and then select the created folder to save your bookmark in it.
And this option for creating folder doesn't come through bookmark menu/settings but only when editing a bookmark, which should not be so imo.