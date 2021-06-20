3 or 4 day view
-
Just want to say that I'm loving your calendar!!!
It would be great if you could add a 3 or 4 day view option (like google )
Also in week view it would be nice for the current day to be the 1st day on the left so that you can see what's coming up in the next week even if is a Sunday as opposed to showing the week that has passed.
Keep up the great work.
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@johnvn Having the week view show the coming week would be a good option. I'll add a ticket to our tracker.
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
ps. Thanks for testing out the calendar and taking the time to post your suggestions
-
TO CAN COPY TO CALENDAR PHOTOS
To can copy calendar photos.
-
Allow me to copy photos to the diary and take them out, using cell phones
-
@wzvi Please, don't use caps. thx
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Done on
-
CptnChicken
So far as I can tell this is still not a feature (please do correct me if I'm wrong) so I am seconding this. Having a customisable 'upcoming x days' view like google calendar has would still be very much appreciated.
Week view is fine if you have consistent events, but as someone with very inconsistent and variable event times (and rarely Sunday's free), not seeing Sunday/Monday events until Sunday is often a poor surprise if I haven't remembered to click over and check.
(The multiweek view accomplishes some of this, but is too condensed for my purposes as it does not display event 'size' (length), only a condensed list.
-
@CptnChicken don't forget to vote for the first post in this thread by hitting the like button there