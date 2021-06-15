In case anyone interested, regards email archiving...

I noticed the welcome addition of a "Move to Archive" button in the tool bar (ver 5.3.2679). Although... it seems to disappear/re-appear a bit. When i select "Trash" or "Sent" folder, it disappears. When i select "Inbox" it re-appears. When i <right-click> in "Trash" there is a [Move Message to Archive] option. So, go figure. Anyhow, i tentatively clicked the button, my email disappeared and i couldn't find it for a while.

Eventually i logged into webmail and found it in an "Archive" folder. I restarted Vivaldi but didn't get that folder to appear in the browser email interface. And even more worrying, it does not appear in Thunderbird. Oh, and another interesting thing i just remembered, in the webmail interface, the "Archive" folder does not appear in my "Manage Folders" list. I also discovered the "Add archive folder if missing" setting which did not help my cause. (Is that acknowledgement of there being a problem?) Lord knows what i've done to cause this. But in the meantime...

I have been archiving emails for ages into basically a YYYY/Trash & YYYY/Sent folder structure. In Thunderbird we have the luxury of configuring a relatively smooth archive process. Once in a while i open a search folder that automatically returns sent/trash emails which are over a year old, then i click the [Archive] button. I have got this working with @vivaldi.net within Thunderbird after a couple hiccups.

I have had my Vivaldi email account loaded into Thunderbird for a while. When i attempted to archive my @vivaldi.net account in Thunderbird it did not create the full folder hierarchy. It created "Archives" and a sub-folder for "YYYY", but failed to create the relevant sub-folder. In other words, it did not create the "Trash" sub-sub-folder. I got an error message: "A folder with that name exists. Please enter a different name."

BTW: i tried to resolve through the browser email interface to no avail. I could not figure out how to create an email folder. So, although off-topic, if someone could please drop a comment as to how you do that it would be much appreciated. Anyway, the following works for me whilst they sort out the archive facility...

Log into webmail interface for your Vivaldi account.

Go into [ Settings ] then [ Folders ]

Create a folder called " Archives " with parent folder blank. Note the plural for a couple of reasons: to co-operate with default behaviour in Thunderbird to avoid collision with Vivaldi " Archive " naming convention whilst they resolve things i can always move my archived emails over once they get it suitably refined

Go into [ Settings ] then [ Preferences / Special Folders ]

Select " Archives " then set " Divide archive by = Year and the original folder" Hopefully during Vivaldi development they will enhance to respect these settings. In other words, whether i archive in webmail or browser client, it should respect those settings.

Back in [ Settings ] then [ Folders ], i created some annual folders and sub-folders eg. Archives/2020/Trash & Archives/2020/Sent I also created folder hierarchy for 2021 & 2022



In Thunderbird (assuming you know your way around)

In [ Account Settings / Copies & Folders ], enable message archives into " Archives " folder

/ ], enable into " " folder Click [Archive Options] and set yearly archive and keep existing folder structure.

Testing

Thunderbird : archive selected emails from Trash and Sent, (appeared to move correctly)

: archive selected emails from Trash and Sent, (appeared to move correctly) Webmail Interface : emails archived by TB showing properly, test archive process within webmail, working OK.

: emails archived by TB showing properly, test archive process within webmail, working OK. Browser Email Client: can't test archiving, but emails deposited as expected.

So for the time being, i will use archive facility with Thunderbird or webmail interface. Hopefully the team get things working to my liking in the browser interface in future. Not urgent at all from my perspective. Perhaps some of these issues are unique to my environment.

Webmail Interface

Should "Archive" folder be available in "Manage Folders" list?

Browser Email Interface

I cannot access "Archive" folder Archive facility should respect settings in webmail interface. Whether it respects those settings or stores settings elsewhere, the archive facility should allow for deposting an archived email into an orginal name sub-folder, within it's annual folder. Filtering could be enhanced to handle simple things like "give me all emails that are over 365 days old that are in the Trash folder". Having retrieved that list, i would like to archive them as prescribed above.

Thanks for reading.