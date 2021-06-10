@gmg I'm experiencing the same issue. I'm using IMAP/SMTP + oauth2 + Office 365.

Interestingly, Thunderbird works fine with this account and setting. Hence, it seems there's no need to adjust server/account configuration.

I have the following hypothesis. Correct me, if I'm wrong.

When sending the first email from Thunderbird, I was asked to login, probably due to the fact that IMAP and SMTP are different servers. When setting up account in M3, I'm asked to login only once, and thus, the client is not authorized to communicate with the server. Could this be a cause of this issue?

Is there a way how could I trace the communication between M3 and SMTP server? Or basically anything, how could I help to resolve this issue?