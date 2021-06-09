For Christ's sake - can you please stop developing new things until you can get simple video working.

On every other bloody browser that I have and that would be pretty much all of them, they can all see the videos on YouTube or patron from this producer. Every blooming one of them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8W0WCmZAjY

I have reported this I don't know how many times. Why in the Devil's name can't you get this working? Why do you keep working on new things when you can't even get simple videos to play? I am so fed up with this.

I have reported this many times. It takes forever to get a response. Finally when someone does respond they want me to do all the troubleshooting for them. Yet other people report similar things.

I am getting fed up.

Please get your proverbial poop together. Focus on just one thing… Get videos to play. Seriously, if chrome, Firefox, Edge, safari, Brave and even tour can do it, why can't you?

Here is a screenshot of it not working.

https://www.screencast.com/t/RjltNFwq4O

And here is a screenshot of that very same video working just fine in Firefox.

https://www.screencast.com/t/bi1zwv7NMM2J

I would love to use your browser. But I will not until you can make it at least reasonably show a video for chrissake.

"Come on man"