Version 4 and STILL videos don't work
-
For Christ's sake - can you please stop developing new things until you can get simple video working.
On every other bloody browser that I have and that would be pretty much all of them, they can all see the videos on YouTube or patron from this producer. Every blooming one of them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8W0WCmZAjY
I have reported this I don't know how many times. Why in the Devil's name can't you get this working? Why do you keep working on new things when you can't even get simple videos to play? I am so fed up with this.
I have reported this many times. It takes forever to get a response. Finally when someone does respond they want me to do all the troubleshooting for them. Yet other people report similar things.
I am getting fed up.
Please get your proverbial poop together. Focus on just one thing… Get videos to play. Seriously, if chrome, Firefox, Edge, safari, Brave and even tour can do it, why can't you?
Here is a screenshot of it not working.
https://www.screencast.com/t/RjltNFwq4O
And here is a screenshot of that very same video working just fine in Firefox.
https://www.screencast.com/t/bi1zwv7NMM2J
I would love to use your browser. But I will not until you can make it at least reasonably show a video for chrissake.
"Come on man"
-
@firstprinciples said in Version 4 and STILL videos don't work:
What version of macOS are you on and any extensions?
Also have you tried clearing the cache for Youtube?
I just tried that video in a private window and it worked
-
@chas4 - No, I have no extensions installed. I went through extensive troubleshooting on this with somebody from Vivaldi. A supposedly big developer or something along those lines.
And no, I have not tried clearing the cache. Could you tell me how to do that? Is it in YouTube itself or is it in Vivaldi?
I had completely eliminated Vivaldi. And only reinstalled it yesterday to find out the same problems exist. So there should be zero cache in Vivaldi. So let me know how to clear this and I will be happy to try it.
My OS is Big Sur 11.4 (20F71)
Everything else is working normally.
-
MegiaMogul
@firstprinciples Never an issue with ANY videos working in Vivaldi. The only issues were having to launch Vivaldi after a fresh install, install it's codecs, restart it and be able to play videos. Or now simply closing and relaunching Vivaldi for videos to play. Matter of fact I just installed ArchLabs on a new M.2 and after setting up the Plasma desktop to my liking I installed Vivaldi, launched it, shut it down, relaunched it and watch a few video tuts on Youtube without issue.
-
That's wishful thinking on your part. Vivaldi has ALWAYS had this problem for me.
I tried completely erasing vivaldi again, eliminated the cache and cookies and again, same problem.
What's more is that it is ridiculous that someone in Vivaldi hasn't reached out to resolve this.
-
@firstprinciples Hi,
that error looks like a networking error and not a codec error.
Which google services within vivaldi have you enabled.have you changed any flags and was youtube working with your previous version of vivaldi.?
Sorry if not much help but just throwing in my 2 cents fwiw.
-
Hey, I appreciate it. Any help is good help.
This is a completely fresh install of Vivaldi with nothing added. Vivaldi has always had this problem for me. Many videos work, some don't like the one I have listed.
I don't remember if the developer that kind of tried to help me before had me change anything.
Could you tell me how to open the flags area and I would be happy to just make sure that it is reset if need be. Though it seems to me that a completely fresh install would take care of that. But maybe not.
-
@firstprinciples youtube should work out of the box,Is it just this video in particular or are none of them working at all.
-
No, it's not just this video. A number of videos don't. I find them every once in a while as I'm clicking on different videos. But in particular, this author that I've linked above is important to me. And a good number of his don't work.
-
Pretty much every one of these don't work for me.
-
I have reported this I don't know how many times. Why in the Devil's name can't you get this working?
Unfortunately, your issue seems to be specific to you/your setup.
I went through extensive troubleshooting on this with somebody from Vivaldi. A supposedly big developer or something along those lines.
So I assume you are familiar with this article
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/report-media-issues-with-mac/
The settings/outputs mentioned there would be useful information.
Many videos work, some don't like the one I have listed.
Have you noticed if it is a specific codec type which causes this problem?
E.g. the example channel you posted uses AVC1
Note: I have not encountered any problems on Youtube videos, but I am using Linux so probably cannot provide any insights which could help you. I'm just thinking of information which would be useful to other Mac users (and the devs, of course).
I have reported this I don't know how many times.
Do you mean by posting in these forums or did you actually create bug reports?
If so, including any bug numbers you have ( VB-nnnnn ) may also be useful.
-
Yes, I entered bug reports.
Yes I'm aware of that page. Yes I sent all that stuff in previously.
We're up to V.4 and still no resolution. Unbelievable.
-
if it is a problem with the mac setup then why are other browsers working fine.
it is clearly a vivaldi problem and not the operating system.
Not enough testing before release and for such an issue to be still prevalent up to v.4 is pretty sloppy in my opinion.
-
100% thank you. That's what I keep trying to get across.
And if the same problem has been plaguing this browser for many versions, why has it not been addressed and fixed?
Sloppy is an understatement.
I can watch every single YouTube video on the following browsers...
Chrome
Safari
Edge
Firefox
Brave
Tor
I have done a number of thorough erases of vivaldi. And I have done fresh installs with absolutely no extensions or any changes whatsoever.
I have now reset the flags. I hadn't changed them anyway to the best of my knowledge but they have been reset.
I have tried to play a video and then shut down Vivaldi and re-opened it and tried again. Many will play, a bunch won't. But they play on all browsers listed above.
What an embarrassment. I'm coming to the conclusion that Vivaldi simply doesn't care and has no intention to do the work necessary to get this resolved.
There is nothing special about my computer, nothing weird installed. It is a Mac Pro (trashcan), 64 gigs RAM.
Everything works on other browsers. Just not this one. If that doesn't tell you something, I don't know what would.
-
The earlier thread should also be referenced by anyone trying to help
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56347/trouble-with-some-youtube-videos
-
@firstprinciples Unfortunately it seems to come round to user numbers and mac users are nearly at the bottom of the pile.
why carry on developing for low numbers is the attitude of this day and age.
I still use a 32bit laptop and it looks like 32bit linux vivaldi is being dumped.
-
Then a far better way of dealing with this for them would be to simply say that it is PC only, that Mac is not supported.
I'd love nothing more than to use this. But I won't do it if I can't watch the videos I watch the most on this browser.
And I'm getting fed up.
Sorry to hear that your Linux version is being dumped. Looks like that's the way of things here now.
-
@priest72 Vivaldi is NOT dumping 32-bit Linux. Chromium is refusing to support 32-bit Linux, and so certain distros, (Mint for instance) are having to create hacks to support 32-bit Chromium and such distros also are able to support 32-bit Vivaldi on Linux. The Vivaldi devs are working on whether they can create a more universal 32-bit Linux solution without Chromium's help.
-
@firstprinciples I don't like your attitude, and since of entitlement, towards the Vivaldi company and the Vivaldi programmers. It's frustrating that you can't watch YouTube videos in Vivaldi, I get that. But I can watch YouTube videos just fine, so can the other people in this thread. So this is a problem with you and your system, not a problem that effects most Vivaldi users.
Which doesn't necessarily mean that it's not a bug in Vivaldi (it could well be, seeing as this works in other browsers). But it does mean that the Vivaldi team should not drop all other work, to fix a bug that (as far as I know) only effects a few people, just because you're frustrated.
If this you were a paying customer, and Vivaldi refused to give you a refund, it'd be a different matter. But you received Vivaldi for free! You said yourself:
I am getting fed up. Please get your proverbial poop together.
I think you need to take your own advice there. To your credit: You have been civil with us. But for reasons I've already explained, your attitude towards the Vivaldi company and their programmers is poopy.
I have an idea that might fix this, if you're interested in hearing it? But my real advice to you is this: Use whatever browser works for you! If this bug makes Vivaldi too frustrating, I suggest Opera. After Firefox, it's the most Vivaldi-like browser I know of. It's not really Firefox's fault, but I think some sites (especially Google sites, such as YouTube) don't get along with Firefox.
-
@ayespy Which chromium version is causing issues.?.I am quite prepared to carry on using 3.7 because vivaldi is an excellent browser if a solution is on the horizon.
To be fair i would be doing myself a big favour by obtaining 64bit technology,It is in my plans to get a 64bit computer at some point.